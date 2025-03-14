Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miranda McWhorter, the woman infamously involved in the #MomTok swinging scandal two years ago, has joined the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Hulu confirmed that McWhorter, 26, is starring in season two, alongside show favorites Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Layla Taylor, and Mikayla Mathews.

Taylor Frankie Paul broke the internet in 2022 as a #MomTok influencer — a label used to refer to a group of Utah-based Mormon wives on TikTok — when she confessed that she and her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, participated in “soft swinging” with their friends.

“Soft swinging is when you do other things but you don’t go all the way. That’s what happened with us,” Paul said in a livestream when she made her announcement.

At the time, Paul didn’t reveal which of her friends were involved in her marital sexual swinging activities.

She did, however, admit to breaking the rules of her agreement with her then-partner because she had been with someone behind his back.

“The agreement was … as long as we were both there and we saw it and we knew it, it was okay, and the second it goes ... without each other, you’ve stepped out of the agreement,” she explained.

It wasn’t until way after Paul’s public message circulated online that McWhorter, a mom of two, came forward, confessing that she and her ex-husband Chase also took part in the “soft swinging.”

open image in gallery Miranda McWhorter will be joining the season two cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu ( TikTok/Hulu )

Despite having denied their involvement in the swinging group after Paul’s confession, McWhorter’s ex told Us Weekly: “It all started during Covid.”

Chase spoke about the “swinging parties” hosted by Paul, describing them as “a bunch of our friends coming — couples — and then we’d all get trashed on alcohol and then, like, these games would come up. Spin the bottle or whatever.”

According to Chase, he and McWhorther would be “there participating in some of the party games.”

“It was never predetermined that we were going to be doing, like, swinging. That’s what we always thought was a little bit misrepresented in Taylor’s story, as she presents it,” he told the magazine.

“This is a bunch of people that grew up, for the most part, pretty Mormon and were in a lot of ways,” Chase said of the group. “I think, infantilized by the lack of these experiences they went through in college. So, this was kind of a new thing.”

open image in gallery The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season one crew included Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Layla Taylor, and Mikayla Mathews ( Hulu )

He added: “I do think these marriages were struggling, most of them.”

A month before Chase opened up about the scandal to Us Weekly, he and his wife announced their split after seven years of marriage.

In a TikTok video posted to her account, McWhorter not-so-subtly hinted at her new relationship status, calling herself a “27-year-old divorced single mom of two.”

open image in gallery Miranda McWhorter announces her divorce from her husband Chase after seven years of marriage ( TikTok/@miranda__mcw )

The McWhorters shared two children — Brooks, 6, and Cohen, 4.

Their divorce filing wasn’t much of a shock since McWhorter last year discussed on Josie Van Dyke’s Weekly Trash podcast that she and Chase had been experiencing marital problems before their soft swinging escapades.

No information has been revealed regarding how large a role McWhorter will play in the upcoming season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives series.

Season two is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on May 15.