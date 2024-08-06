Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The viral Mormon swinging scandal that exploded on TikTok two years ago is getting a Hulu docuseries, titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The six-part documentary, set to premiere on the streaming platform in September, will chronicle how a “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal,” according to Variety. “Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

Taylor Frankie Paul – the Utah influencer at the center of the Mormon swinger drama – will appear in the documentary, as well as fellow momfluencers Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt.

For those who are unaware, the internet became captivated by the inner-workings of Mormon #MomTok after Paul announced that she and her husband, Tate Paul, were getting divorced. During a 2022 livestream, the now 30-year-old influencer revealed that she had engaged in “soft swinging” within their married friend group.

In her video, Paul explained that she and Tate – who share two children together – had an “agreement” in their relationship, but she did “step out of that agreement” by going “all the way” with an unnamed man in their close-knit community.

“The whole group was intimate with each other,” she claimed. “It wasn’t like I was going around hooking up with my friend’s husband. It was, like, we were at a party, I got belligerent, and we went and messed around by ourselves rather than the whole group,” she said.

However, Tate told followers that she was being “shunned” by her fellow Mormon momfluencers, despite other members of their friend group taking part in the swinging drama. Unsurprisingly, her comments led many people on the internet to decipher which TikTok stars were involved in the sex scandal, though a number of Mormon #MomTokers have denied their involvement.

Following the swinging drama, Paul debuted her new relationship with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen on social media in August 2022. She was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges in February last year. Paul later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, while the other four charges were dismissed with prejudice. She reached a plea deal last September.

That same month, Paul announced she and Mortensen were expecting their first baby together. The influencer – who shares daughter Indy, six, and son Ocean, three, with her ex-husband – welcomed son Ever in March this year.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, known for the reality shows The Simple Life, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Bling Empire. All six episodes of the unscripted series will air on Hulu in the US on Friday, September 6.