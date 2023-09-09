Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miriam Margolyes has lambasted John Cleese for being “poisonous” and “irrelevant”.

In a new interview, the actor, 82, reflected on performing alongside the comedian in the early 1960s as part of Cambridge’s esteemed comedy society, Footlights.

While she acknowledged that Cleese, who would go on to perform as part of the troupe Monty Python and star in BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, “was a brilliant comedian in his day”, she said that “something has turned” in recent years.

Seemingly addressing Cleese’s controversial views, Margolyes told The Guardian: “Like milk, he’s gone sour. He’s an irrelevance... Cleese is a puny tadpole of a person.”

In recent years Cleese, who is set to debut a new show on GB News this month, has become a divisive figure.

In 2019, he appeared to denounce multi-culturalism, saying: “London is not an English city any more.” After he was criticised, the 83-year-old responded: “I suspect I should apologise for my affection for the Englishness of my upbringing, but in some ways I found it calmer, more polite, more humorous, less tabloid, and less money-oriented than the one that is replacing it.”

Margolyes said that, in 1962, Cleese and Graham Chapman “were poisonous”, and would “ignore” her after she got laughs from the audience, which she said “crushed” her.

She added: “I think they thought I was too full of myself because in those days women were literally not allowed to join the club.”

However, Margolyes had kind words for Cleese and Chapman’s fellow Monty Python stars Michael Palin, whom she called “a darling, a special man”, and the “incredibly intelligent and very funny” Eric Idle.

Elsewhere, Margolyes revealed that she once told Annette Bening about a lewd comment Bening’s husband Warren Beatty made to her when she auditioned for a role in his 1981 film Reds.

Miriam Margolyes (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

“Oh, of course I did!” she responded when asked if she told Bening, who has been married to Beatty since 1992.

“I can’t remember exactly what I said. I probably said he was a bit of a pillock. But when he came to visit Annette, they invited me to supper with the family, and their relationship seemed to be gorgeous. She’s a terrific person.”

The outlet also notes that, in her new memoir, Margolyes takes aim at Mick Jagger and Arnold Schwarzeneggar, calling the Rolling Stones frontman a “miserable c***” and the Terminator actor “a very boring man”.

Oh Miriam!: Stories from an Extraordinary Life will be published on 14 September.