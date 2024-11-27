Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mishal Husain, one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, will be leaving the BBC after more than 27 years, the broadcaster confirmed on Wednesday.

Husain said: “My time at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me, and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best.”

The news comes shortly after it was reported that the broadcaster would be stepping back from her duties on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, after 11 years. She will officially leave the corporation in the new year.

Husain first joined the BBC in 1998, and is a host of The Today Debate. She fronted several 2024 general election debates this year and was previously a presenter on BBC World News.

The 51-year-old bestselling author, who was paid up to £345,000 last year by the BBC, is understood to have been talking to bosses for about 18 months about her resignation.

Husain previously hinted at her exit earlier this year when she told The Sunday Times in June that she was “thinking about what is beyond Today” and was “wondering what the next act of my career might look like”.

She began her career at the age of 18 as a city reporter in Islamabad and then gained work experience at the BBC producing several stints.

Husain has been with the corporation since 1998 ( PA )

In 2013, she became the regular presenter for the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme with co-host John Humphrys. She is also an occasional presenter on the BBC News at Six, the weekday edition of the BBC News at Ten and during major breaking news stories.

Her career, spanning across three decades, has been recognised at the London Press Club where she was crowned Broadcaster of the Year in 2015.

Husain is the latest in a string of high profile departures for the broadcaster, after Zoe Ball announced her departure last week.

CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness said: “Mishal leaves the BBC with an incredible journalistic legacy. After more than a decade on the Today programme she is going with our gratitude and affection and we wish her the best of luck in her new chapter. I very much hope the BBC and Mishal will get the chance to work together again one day.”