Mishal Husain's best takedowns of politicians on BBC Radio 4

Mishal Husain has been responsible for some of BBC Radio 4’s most memorable on-air clashes with politicians.

The presenter is reportedly set to depart the Today programme after 11 years on air.

Husain, 51, has worked at the broadcaster for more than 25 years.

She is believed to be stepping away from the broadcaster’s morning show in the new year, according to The Times.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for a comment.

Husain previously hinted at her exit when she told The Sunday Times in June that she was “thinking about what is beyond Today” and was “wondering what the next act of my career might look like”.