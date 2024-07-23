Support truly

Mishal Husain has addressed Meghan Markle’s claims that her 2018 interview with her and Prince Harry was like an “orchestrated reality show”.

The BBC presenter, 51, sat down with the Sussexes in May 2018 to discuss their engagement, with Markle later claiming in the Harry & Meghan 2022 Netflix docuseries that the interview had been heavily set up.

Husain – whose career began in 1998 with BBC World News – expressed surprise at the comments and disputed Markle’s version of events.

Speaking to Saga Magazine, the Radio 4 presenter said she “didn’t know what to make of” Markle’s comments at first.

“What I remember about that day was two people who were excited about their engagement and in love,” she said.

“They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular. There was nothing that pointed to what would happen.

“It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life.”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their interview with Mishal Husain ( BBC )

During Harry & Meghan, Markle claimed her interview with Husain had been “rehearsed”.

When asked if they were told the questions beforehand, she said: “Yeah. But then also like ‘and then there’ll be a moment when they’ll ask to see the ring.’

She continued: “My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want [it].”

Husain was presenting BBC Radio 4’s Today programme at the time Markle’s comments were released, with the BBC’s royal correspondent Jonny Diamond asking her about the claims live on air.

open image in gallery Mishal Husain with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before their BBC Head-to-head debate ( PA )

Her co-presenter, Justin Webb, joked that Husain was the “orchestrator” and laughs could be heard in the studio before the BBC star said: “We know recollections may vary on this particular subject, but my recollection is definitely very much: asked to do an interview and do said interview.”

It comes after reports earlier this month that Markle has finished filming a new cooking series for Netflix as part of her and Prince Harry’s $100 million five-year deal with the platform.

The as-yet-untitled show will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship” – and there is a lot riding on its success.

A source told The Daily Beast: “It all went well, and it is in the can.”