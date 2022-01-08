Molly-Mae-Hague’s Wikipedia page was vandalised this week as part of a backlash to controversial comments she made about wealth inequality.

The former Love Island star was widely criticised in recent days for remarks she had made in a December episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Hague had argued that, no matter what different backgrounds people come from or financial situations they are in, “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve what we want to do.

Many called out Hague’s comments for being “gross” and “tone-deaf”.

On Friday morning (7 January), Hague’s name on Wikipedia had been changed to Molly-Mae Thatcher, with the information on her page edited to reference the interview and her comments.

The introduction was edited to say that Hague was famous “for having worked harder than anyone less successful than her”.

It was also argued that her podcast comments “showed tone-deaf insolence and an obnoxious sense of ignorance”, and the writer noted “there is an unprecedented use of food banks and an electricity/gas crisis”.

Hague on The Diary of a CEO’ podcast (YouTube/The Diary Of A CEO)

The segment about the burglary at her and boyfriend Tommy Fury’s house last year was also edited, with the entry reading: “Thatcher and Fury were burgled and had £800,000 worth of possessions stolen, she had to work really hard for those possessions.”

At the time of writing, the edits have been removed and the reality star’s name now appears as Molly-Mae Hague.

A representative for Hague recently defended the podcast remarks, saying: “Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.” Read the full statement here.