Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has found an unlikely defender in the form of Nigel Farage, following her controversial remarks about poverty and inequality.

In an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Hague argued that regardless of background and opportunity, everybody had “the the same 24 hours in a day” to do what they want.

The reality star and influencer was swiftly criticised for her remarks, which many called “tone-deaf” and “Thatcherite”.

However, in a post to the social media platform Thrillz, former Ukip leader Farage claimed that the reality TV star had “done well”,

“She’s saying that any of us – if we work hard, have a bit of luck, and have got ability, regardless of our backgrounds, regardless of who we are – can go out there in the world and succeed,” Farage said.

“It’s all about having dreams, having ambitions. Yeah sure, not everyone can make it. But for goodness sake, in criticising Molly-Mae you’re taking away people’s dreams. Don’t do that.”

He concluded by declaring: “Molly-Mae is on the right track.”

Hague defended her remarks through a representative following the backlash last week.

“If you listen to the full conversation and interview, Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself,” a statement said. “This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

“Molly refers to a quote which says, ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyoncé.’ She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.”

Hague has previously attracted criticism for aligning herself with the Pretty Little Thing brand, after The Sunday Times revealed they were paying factory workers £3.50 an hour.

She is currently in a relationship with her fellow Love Island star, boxer Tommy Fury.