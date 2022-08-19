Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s officially Strictly Come Dancing season as the 20th series prepares to arrive on the BBC.

The latest series, the 20th anniversary special, has revealed a new bunch of contestants for 2022, including figures from the world of music, television and sports.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Molly Rainford.

But who is Molly Rainford, and what has she said about appearing on Strictly?

Rainford, 21, shot to fame after reaching the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 when she was just 11.

She impressed judges Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden with her performances of Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love” and Beyoncé’s versino of “Ave Maria”. She finished in sixth place (dancing dog act Ashleigh and Pudsey won), but was swiftly signd to Sony Music.

In 2014, she became the co-host of CBBC’s Friday Download and, in 2021, won new fans for her role in series Nova Jones, which tells the story of an intergalactic pop singer.

Rainford also wrote and released an extended play, which was streamed more than two million times online, and recorded a series of Christmas covers for an EP released in 2020.

Her dad is Dave Rainford, the former Chelmsford City FC midfielder and assistant manager.

Speaking ahead of her Strictly appearance, Rainford said “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Molly Rainford (Instagram)

She wrote on Instagram following the announcement: “The secret’s finally out, I can’t believe it… I’m doing Strictly!! I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with. Get me to the dance floor.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on 10 September.