Moon Knight director teases unexpected ending of ‘twists and turns’

Moon Knight’s director Mohamed Diab has revealed that the ending of Disney Plus’s Marvel series will include “twists and turns” that will leave fans satisfied.

The show follows the story of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder (DID) and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diab opened up about his process of writing a character with DID and teased the series finale, which will air on 4 May.

“I was not educated enough about [DID],” he said. “We know about the multiple identities, but I never knew why.”

“Through episode five, you understand that usually people who have DID are traumatised when they’re kids, and they create a character that can overcome their fear or shield themselves from their fear,” he explained.

“They create a character that didn’t go through that trauma. I love how that’s integrated into the story – it makes the whole show.”

Diab went on to praise Isaac’s “magnificent” performance, adding: “The difference between Marc and Steven is so huge, yet they’re so similar.

MOON KNIGHT (AP)

“He did a fantastic job developing those characters, and when he inhabited the two, they’re completely different. He made them his own.”

Although Diab was tight-lipped about the season finale, he disclosed that it would include “some surprises”.

“I think the audience deserves a big action sequence, but it’s more than that. It has some twists and turns, and I really feel like it’s a satisfying ending to our journey,” he concluded.

Moon Knight is expected to end on 4 May on Disney Plus.