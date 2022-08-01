Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers have been reacting in horror to Netflix’s latest true crime documentary, The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

The three-part series focuses on Hunter Moore, who founded the revenge porn website Is Anyone Up? in 2010.

A lack of revenge porn laws at the time allowed Moore’s website to operate for 16 months before it was eventually shut down.

Moore himself was subject to multiple lawsuits, and an investigation by the FBI. In 2015, he was convicted of aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting in the unauthorised access of a computer.

Viewers of The Most Hated Man on the Internet have shared their reactions on social media, with many condemning the “vile” facts of the case.

Others also expressed shock at the culture of victim blaming that existed around the time of the website’s operation.

“Watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet and it reinforces how there are a lot of really pathetic people out there,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet and, bro. The shit people used to glorify in the early 2000s/2010s version of the internet. So gross.”

‘Revenge porn king’ and convicted felon Hunter Moore (Netflix)

One viewer described Moore as a “sicko”, while another commented: “I’m watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix and this man is actually vile. It’s so sick how, not that long ago, victim blaming was so normal.”

“Society is all kinds of wrong. Currently watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet – my blood is boiling!” someone else wrote.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is available to stream on Netflix now.