The Most Hated Man on the Internet: Netflix releases Hunter Moore documentary series

Netflix has released its latest true crime documentary, The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a three-part series about revenge porn website founder Hunter Moore.

In 2010, Moore created Is Anyone Up?, a website that published explicit nude pictures without their subjects’ consent. Some images were submitted by victims’ ex-partners, and others were obtained by Moore and Charles Evens by hacking email accounts.

The documentary focuses on Charlotte Laws, whose daughter was one of Moore’s victims, as she fights to bring him to justice.

