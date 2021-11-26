Motsi Mabuse will miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing episodes after she was contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

The Strictly judge will be replaced by Cynthia Erivo, who stepped in last weekend for Craig Revel Horwood after he tested positive for Covid-19.

While Mabuse would typically be exempt from isolation since she is double vaccinated, her German vaccines are not officially recognised in the UK. The 40-year-old has also had a booster jab.

The South African-German dancer – who is at home in Germany – shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram, reading: “I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to the UK.”

She added: “Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters.”

A statement from the BBC confirmed Mabuse’s absence from the series this weekend and announced that Erivo would be joining as a guest judge to fill her spot.

“We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas on the judging panel,” read the BBC’s statement.

The Stockwell-born actor, singer and songwriter has received a number of accolades throughout her career, including an Emmy, Grammy and a Tony Award. She has also received two Oscar nominations.

(PA)

Erivo has also been confirmed to play Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in a forthcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.

Her Strictly debut last week was welcomed by viewers who praised the singer for speaking to Rose Ayling-Ellis in British Sign Language.

Mabuse is expected back on the programme next weekend.

This weekend will see Revel Horwood return to the judging panel after he missed Musical Week following a positive Covid-19 test.