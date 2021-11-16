Craig Revel Horwood will miss this week’s Strictly Come Dancing live show after testing positive for Covid-19.

The TV judge is currently self-isolating and will not appear on Saturday night’s (20 November) Musicals Week extravaganza, with Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke judging alone.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

‘While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Horwood’s forthcoming absence was addressed on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Monday (15 November), with host Rylan Clark-Neal saying: “Craig, we’re sending you all our love and we cant wait to see you really soon.”

While all four judges have appeared on the 2021 series of Strictly so far, they are separated on the panel by perspex screens as a means of protecting against spreading coronavirus.

The ‘Strictly' judges are separated by perspex screens (BBC/Guy Levy)

Earlier in the series, both Tom Fletcher and eliminated contestant Judi Love were forced to miss weeks of the competition after testing positive.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One.