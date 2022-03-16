Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani celebrated the arrival of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan on social media.

Marvel Studios on Tuesday (15 March) released the first official trailer and premiere date for its long-awaited Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

The series stars Iman Vellani as its titular character Kamala, a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey who moonlights as superhero Ms Marvel.

Reacting to the trailer, MCU’s Hulk Mark Ruffalo praised Marvel for “reflecting the world”.

Ruffalo tweeted: “Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!”

In the trailer, Kamala is shown navigating high school, relationships, family, and her budding superpowers.

Additionally, it also touches on racial identity, with Kamala saying: “It’s not really the brown girls of Jersey City who save the world.”

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, who will join forces with Kamala in the forthcoming The Marvels, tweeted: “You ARE a superhero, Kamala.”

The Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani expressed excitement on social media over Marvel’s decision to bring a South Asian character into its superhero universe.

Nanjiani wrote: “This trailer made me feel every positive feeling I am capable of feeling. Iman Vellani is going to be amazing in this show. I cannot wait.”

When news of Vellani’s casting first broke in 2020, Nanjiani had tweeted that he “legit got teary eyed”.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has previously said that in addition to appearing on the Disney+ show, Kamala will be included in future Marvel films.

The cast of Ms Marvel also includes Aramis Knight, Azhar Usman, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Nimra Bucha, Matt Lintz, Laith Nakli and Travina Springer.

Based on the 2014 comic book of the same name, the series is being written by Bisha K Ali and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.

Ms Marvel will be released on Disney+ on 8 June 2022.