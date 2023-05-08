2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The full list of winners at this year’s ceremony

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The winners of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced in a pre-taped ceremony on Sunday (7 May).

The fan-voted awards were set to be delivered live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, however, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, the live broadcast was cancelled.

Days ahead of the ceremony, Drew Barrymore dropped out of her role as the event’s host in solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America members.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” she said in a statement.

This year saw The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge awarded the Comedic Genius Award and the introduction of two new categories: Best Reality Onscreen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Among the films and TV series up for the most golden popcorn statues this year were Netflix’s Stranger Things (seven nominations), followed by Top Gun: Maverick and HBO’s The Last of Us (with six nominations each).

Scroll down for a complete list of all the nominees and winners of this year’s ceremony.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ (left) and Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI (WINNER)

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us (WINNER)

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday (WINNER)

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us (WINNER)

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)

Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks (WINNER)

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2 (WINNER)

Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things (WINNER)

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ (Naetflic)

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI (WINNER)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus (WINNER)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us (WINNER)

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things (WINNER)

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) (WINNER)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (WINNER)

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (WINNER)

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home” (WINNER)

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”

Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”