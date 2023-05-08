2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The full list of winners at this year’s ceremony
‘Stranger Things’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ were among this year’s top nominees
The winners of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced in a pre-taped ceremony on Sunday (7 May).
The fan-voted awards were set to be delivered live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, however, due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike, the live broadcast was cancelled.
Days ahead of the ceremony, Drew Barrymore dropped out of her role as the event’s host in solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America members.
“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” she said in a statement.
This year saw The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge awarded the Comedic Genius Award and the introduction of two new categories: Best Reality Onscreen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.
Among the films and TV series up for the most golden popcorn statues this year were Netflix’s Stranger Things (seven nominations), followed by Top Gun: Maverick and HBO’s The Last of Us (with six nominations each).
Scroll down for a complete list of all the nominees and winners of this year’s ceremony.
BEST MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI (WINNER)
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
Stranger Things
The Last of Us (WINNER)
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Austin Butler: Elvis
Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday (WINNER)
Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Diego Luna: Andor
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us (WINNER)
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (WINNER)
Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
M3GAN: M3GAN
The Bear: Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks (WINNER)
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2 (WINNER)
Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things (WINNER)
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI (WINNER)
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus (WINNER)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
Justin Long: Barbarian
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon: Smile
BEST DUO
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us (WINNER)
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things (WINNER)
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
Demi Lovato: “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat: “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga: “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic: “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift: “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) (WINNER)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians (WINNER)
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (WINNER)
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)
Joel Madden: Ink Master
Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules (WINNER)
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (WINNER)
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis: “Trouble”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home” (WINNER)
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
SNL: “Big Boys”
Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”
Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"
Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”
