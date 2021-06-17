Netflix has released the trailer for a true-crime series about “one of Ireland’s most famous murders”.

The streaming service will release a three-part look at the 1996 killing of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork.

Titled Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, the docu-series follows the investigation into the “brutal” killing, which lasted for more than 25 years.

The truth behind Sophie’s killing became a “national obsession” in both Ireland and France.

Netflix’s new documentary will feature commentary from Sophie’s family, including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, as well as those involved in the investigation.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork will be released on 30 June.