The Masked Singer is heading into the grand finale – and viewers are still desperately trying to figure out who Mushroom is.

Saturday (12 February) night’s show will see Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny all be unmasked as they compete to be named the show’s winner.

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during the opening show on New Year’s Day, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In her VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.

However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom must come from Ireland.

A number of names were frequently raised by viewers at home, including comedian Aisling Bea.

Many suggested that Mushroom could be one of the Derry Girls, while some said that they thought it was actually Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, behind the mask.

“Watching last night’s Masked Singer... Early guess, Mushroom could be Siobhan McSweeny,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, a number of viewers guessed that it was actually Pauline McLynn, who is most famous for playing Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

“Just catching up on @MaskedSingerUK Mushroom- Pauline McLynn. If it is, nice belt,” one tweet read.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the episode airing last Saturday (8 January), Mushroom sang “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing from the film Grease.

However, her identity remained a mystery. She said the judges need to “get up earlier and dig deeper if they want to catch me out”. She added: “I’ve been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in lots of exciting places far from home.”

Ora thought Mushroom sounded less Irish than before, so her guess was Saturdays star Rochelle Humes. McCall thought of singer Jane McDonald, while Gilligan got “Yorkshire vibes” from the accent and went for actor Kym Marsh and Ross guessed Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley.

When all the remaining contestants sang together for the first time on Saturday (22 January), Mushroom let slip some more clues. References were made to presenting and watching the seasons pass, with Mushroom also saying that she had a passion for knowledge and learning.

Mushroom with host Joel Dommett (ITV)

The mysterious figure then sang “Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley and left Ross and the audience convinced that Mushroom was a professional singer. The chat show host guessed Lily Allen, while Gilligan went for Katy B. Ora predicted that it was Kimberley Walsh and McCall went for Carol Vorderman.

Mushroom received a standing ovation on 29 January, leaving judges to guess Sheridan Smith.

The VT clue heavily suggested they had a link to a fragrance, with another clue discussing their birthday. This prompted Gilligan to guess Charlotte Church as he recently interviewed her... on her birthday.

In the semi-final, guesses ranged from Church to Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

According to Betfair, Church is the most likely to be revealed to be behind Mushroom’s costume. You can see the odds below.

Mushroom odds:

Charlotte Church – 4/6

Katherine Kelly – 5/4

Lisa Stansfield – 8/1

Kimberley Walsh – 14/1

Jane McDonald – 16/1

Sheridan Smith – 25/1

Carol Vorderman – 25/1

The Masked Singer concludes Saturday 12 February at 7pm on ITV.