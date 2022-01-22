The Masked Singer has returned to our screens and viewers are already desperately trying to figure out who Mushroom is.

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during the opening show on New Year’s Day, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In her VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.

However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom must come from Ireland.

A number of names were frequently raised by viewers at home, including comedian Aisling Bea.

Many suggested that Mushroom could be one of the Derry Girls, while some said that they thought it was actually Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, behind the mask.

“Watching last night’s Masked Singer... Early guess, Mushroom could be Siobhan McSweeny,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, a number of viewers guessed that it was actually Pauline McLynn, who is most famous for playing Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

“Just catching up on @MaskedSingerUK Mushroom- Pauline McLynn. If it is, nice belt,” one tweet read.

In the episode airing last Saturday (8 January), Mushroom sang “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing from the film Grease.

However, her identity remained a mystery. She said the judges need to “get up earlier and dig deeper if they want to catch me out”. She added: “I’ve been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in lots of exciting places far from home.”

Ora thought Mushroom sounded less Irish than before, so her guess was Saturdays star Rochelle Humes. McCall thought of singer Jane McDonald, while Gilligan got “Yorkshire vibes” from the accent and went for actor Kym Marsh and Ross guessed Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley.

Viewers on Twitter theorised that Mushroom could be Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker or actor Sheridan Smith. TV presenter Melanie Sykes was mentioned, too. “Was the ‘fizzy’ bit a reference to Melanie Sykes? Mushroom?” posted one fan, who might have been thinking of the Boddingtons Brewery ad she starred in.

According to Betfair, Bea is the most likely to be revealed to be behind Mushroom’s costume. You can see the odds below.

Mushroom odds:

Aisling Bea (11/10)

Jane McDonald (4/1)

Charlotte Church (6/1)

Sarah Lancashire (10/1)

Catherine Tate (12/1)

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.