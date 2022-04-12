Anna Richardson bans Nadine Dorries from Naked Attraction

Nadine Dorries has been banned from Naked Attraction by host Anna Richardson because of the culture secretary’s plans to privatise Channel 4.

Last week, the government confirmed they would be pushing forward with plans to sell off the broadcaster which has been publicly owned since it was created in 1982.

In an interview on Times Radio, Richardson has had her say on the controversial move by banning the MP from the popular dating show: “I just think that, even though Naked Attraction is about the beauty of the body. I think ultimately it comes down to personality, doesn’t it?”

The TV presenter reiterated that she would “never” have Dorries on the show and added “I think that Nadine has shown her true colours in all ways.”

Richardson then joked: “I don’t think that we could reveal any part of that woman that is in any way enlightening or attractive, I’m afraid so. She’s off the panel.”

The move to privatise Channel 4 has also been criticised by Kirstie Allsop who said “no true Conservative would sell Channel 4”.

Figures such as Russell T Davies, Sue Perkins, Fred Siriex and Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson have also voiced disaproval over the privatisation plans.

Dorries has responded to the backlash by describing it as “lazy, overwrought and ill-informed rhetoric from the Leftie luvvie lynch mob”.

Critics of the plan have included figures from across the political spectrum, with top Tory backbenchers among those to object to the proposed privatisation.