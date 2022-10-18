Naga Munchetty reveals she was called ‘useless’ as a junior journalist

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Naga Munchetty has spoken out about the harsh treatment she says she received at the start of her journalism career.

The BBC Breakfast anchor has been a part of the broadcast network since 2008, when she began reading bulletins on Working Lunch.

Despite being one of the country’s foremost news personalities today, Munchetty has claimed that she experienced discouraging management at the early stages of her career.

During her time as a print journalist, she recalled being brought to tears on one occasion, after someone in a superior position apparently threw her work at her.

“I was told I was bloody useless,” she explained in Radio Times.

“I did go home many a day in tears, but equally, I learnt not to make mistakes, that mistakes weren’t acceptable.

“That fear of making a mistake meant that you did your research twice as well, and to the best of your ability.”

Undeterred, Munchetty continued to pursue journalism and eventually transitioned to broadcasting. As well as her position on BBC Breakfast, she hosts the 11am to 1pm slot on BBC Radio 5 Live.

However, she also remembers being told to “toughen up” when she first expressed an interest in broadcast journalism.

Naga Munchetty (Getty Images)

With the BBC currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, many of its employees and collaborators have been paying tribute to the national broadcasting service.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Through her role as a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live, Munchetty was a significant part of the coverage of the late Queen’s death and funeral.

She explained that the broadcaster’s handling of the mourning period was an example of its enduring popularity and reliability throughout the UK.

Munchetty said: “In the last month or so — with the death of the Queen — the importance of the BBC and its place in our homes has been really emphasised… It was an immense privilege to be part of the funeral, commentating for Radio 5 Live.”