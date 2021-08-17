National Television Awards: Line of Duty leads 2021 nominations
Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure will all compete in the Drama Performance category
The stars of Line of Duty will compete against each other in the top acting category at the 2021 National Television Awards.
Jed Mercurio’s police drama is up for four awards, including Returning Drama, while its three stars Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure are all nominated in the Drama Performance category.
Other shows to earn multiple nominations include It’s a Sin and Des.
Piers Morgan also picked up a surprise nomination in the TV presenter category months after storming off and leaving Good Morning Britain.
The National Television Awards will take place at 7.30pm on ITV on 9 September and will be presented by Joel Dommett.
You can find the full list of nominees below.
Challenge Show
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
New Drama
Bridgerton
Des
It’s a Sin
Normal People
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan
Factual
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty)
David Tennant (Des)
Martin Compston (Line of Duty)
Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)
Vicky McClure (Line of Duty)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Billy Price (Hollyoaks)
Danny Dyer (EastEnders)
Mollie Gallagher (Coronation Street)
Sally Carman (Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Newcomer
Emile John (Emmerdale)
Jude Riordan (Coronation Street)
Olivia D’Lima (Casualty)
Rhiannon Clements (Hollyoaks)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley
