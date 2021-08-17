The stars of Line of Duty will compete against each other in the top acting category at the 2021 National Television Awards.

Jed Mercurio’s police drama is up for four awards, including Returning Drama, while its three stars Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure are all nominated in the Drama Performance category.

Other shows to earn multiple nominations include It’s a Sin and Des.

Piers Morgan also picked up a surprise nomination in the TV presenter category months after storming off and leaving Good Morning Britain.

The National Television Awards will take place at 7.30pm on ITV on 9 September and will be presented by Joel Dommett.

You can find the full list of nominees below.

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Bridgerton

Des

It’s a Sin

Normal People

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Piers Morgan

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty)

David Tennant (Des)

Martin Compston (Line of Duty)

Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price (Hollyoaks)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Mollie Gallagher (Coronation Street)

Sally Carman (Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Newcomer

Emile John (Emmerdale)

Jude Riordan (Coronation Street)

Olivia D’Lima (Casualty)

Rhiannon Clements (Hollyoaks)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley