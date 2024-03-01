NCIS fans left feeling vindicated as two characters return for spin-off series

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NCIS fans are celebrating the news that two fan favourite characters will reuinite in a brand new spin-off series.

Days after the crime procedural series paid tribute to veteran cast member David McCallum, it has been announced that two fan favourites will return in a 10-episode event show set to air on Paramount+.

Eight years after last appearing on-screen together, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will front their own project as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively. The news follows Weatherly’s special guest appearance in McCallum’s tribute episode.

As of writing, the series does not have an official title, but is being made under the working title NCIS: Europe. Production will start later this year.

The show will reintroduce viewers to Tony and Ziva who, after last seeing them in Paris, find themselves embroiled in a dangerous plot that causes them to go on the run with their daughter.

NCIS fans have been joyously responding to the announcement, with many long-time fans of the couple, nicknamed “Tiva”, feeling vindicated by the news.

“CBS has a lot of faith that the NCIS franchise still has plenty to offer. Looking forward to this one,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “It’s finally happening, I can’t believe it.”

Others said the spin-off news has lured old viewers back in: “Me? Watching NCIS again in the year 2024? 12 year old me is dying at this news.”

“How is this real? Are we in 2012 again?” another added.

Speaking about the new show, Weatherly and de Pablo, who left the show in 2016, said: “We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.

‘NCIS’ characters Ziva and Tony are returning in spin-off series (CBS)

“The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘Tiva’ movement for years.

“To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

McNamara, whose previous credits include The Magicians, added: “I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles,

“Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

NCIS: Europe is not the only new spin-off to be commissioned; there will also be a prequel series focused on a young version of Gibbs (Mark Harmon).