NCIS: Hawaii fans left furious by cancelled show’s ‘cruel’ cliffhanger ending

NCIS: Hawaii fans are lamenting the show’s cancellation after seeing how the series ended.

Last month, it was revealed that CBS, shortly after cancelling long-running series Blue Bloods, had decided to axe the NCIS spin-off. The decision was not met lightly by viewers.

The timing of the cancellation – two weeks before the show’s third season was due to end – has particularly irked fans who were left concerned that the show would not provide a satisfying conclusion.

As the police procedural series’ finale aired on Monday (7 May), these fears were realised when the episode ended on a giant cliffhanger.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

All seemed to be going well when the episode featured a send-off of sorts for the main ensemble, in the form of a surprise party thrown for Jane (Vanessa Lachey).

The characters, including Sam (LL Cool J), Ernie (Jason Antoon), Jesse (Noah Mills), Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kai (Alex Tarrant, are all seen making a toast before getting back to work.

However, the episode doesn’t end there.

The ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ characters enjoying a drink in the series finale ( CBS )

An additional scene sees Jane returning home to find her old mentor Maggie (Julie White) waiting for her with an ominous message: “Janie, you’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next.”

This cliffhanger angered fans who were already upset over the show’s cancellation, as they will never find out what Maggie was about to tell Jane.

“Not #NCISHawaii ending like that after a strike shortened season and the cancellation,” one frustrated fan wrote, with another adding: “WTH kind of ending was that!!! That is so cruel to the fans.

“When you end something it’s supposed to be done and everyone moves on but it didn’t end!! Me as a fan can’t move on from the show, I’ll always wonder what was supposed to happen next.”

One angry fan said: “To leave fans with this cliffhanger is just wrong, at least bring it back with the answer to the question.”

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ ( CBS )

However, some fans have been left motivated to fight for the show’s renewal, writing: “A happy ending would be sad, it would be resignation and almost acceptance but... the cliffhanger motivates us to keep fighting because #NCISHawaii‘s story isn’t over and there’s more to tell LET’S FIGHT! #SaveNCISHawaii.”