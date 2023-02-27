Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NCIS star Sean Murray recalls stepsister Troian Bellisario’s childhood ‘crush on’ him

‘[Bellisario] was acting a little weird around me when she first knew me’, Murray explained

Inga Parkel
Monday 27 February 2023 17:36
Comments
Little Known Facts About 'NCIS' Star Sean Murray

NCIS’s Sean Murray recalled his stepsister Troian Bellisario “acting a little weird” around him when they first met.

The two became stepsiblings when Murray’s mother, Vivienne Murray, married the Pretty Little Liar star’s producer and screenwriter father, Donald P Bellisario, in 1998.

“[Bellisario] was acting a little weird around me when she first knew me,” Murray told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview.

“She then told me years later it was because when she was a kid, she had seen Hocus Pocus and had a crush on me and she was trying to work that out.”

Murray, 45, appeared in the original 1993 fantasy comedy film alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, when he was 14. Bellisario was eight at the time.

Recommended

His role as Thackery Binx, the human boy-turned-black cat by the three Sanderson sisters, made him a first-time crush for a certain set of millennials.

“It always cracks me up,” Murray said of his former heartthrob status. “That has been brought up to me a couple of times.”

Sean Murray and Troian Bellisario

(Getty Images)

Despite a poor box office opening and dismal critical reviews, the film has since reached cult status.

“It was a bomb when it was first released,” the actor said. “At the time, we were just doing our thing. We didn’t know what it would become.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

He continued: “I was seeing the kids that grew up on Hocus Pocus, they now have kids, and they’re showing their kids Hocus Pocus.

“It’s really cool seeing the second generation discover Hocus Pocus and be like, ‘You know what? This is like the greatest Halloween movie ever made.’”

Most recently, the film received a second life in the form of a 2022 sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. Murray, however, was not involved in the new movie.

Recommended

“To me, Hocus Pocus is really about those three women, those three witches,” he said.

“It actually makes total sense to me that you would have a newer group with the witches and not necessarily from the original group. You know, we’re all old and wrinkled now. Who wants to see us?”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in