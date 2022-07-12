Neighbours fans think they have worked out the storyline of the forthcoming series finale.

The long-running Australian soap is coming to an end later this month after 37 years on the air.

Ahead of the finale, set photos were shared featuring Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, both of whom are returning to the show.

Minogue played Charlene Robinson on Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, while Donovan played Scott Robinson, her lover and eventual husband.

In one of the shots of the pair in character on the set of the series finale, fans spotted a “for sale” sign.

Honing in on this detail, many have deduced that the final episode will see the married Charlene and Scott return to Erinsborough to settle down.

"There’s a For Sale sign in the background of this #Neighbours pic with #Kylie I reckon they move back to Erinsborough to start a family," one person wrote.

“For Sale signs on two of the houses behind Scott and Charlene… major clue to how Neighbours is going to wrap up?” another speculated.

The picture in question, showing Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in character (PA/Channel 5)

Someone else wrote: “Ok so the for sale sign hints… Chelly = Chloe sells the house = Scott and Charlene buy it? What do you think? #Neighbours #ScottAndCharlene.”

Minogue and Donovan recently shared images of themselves behind the scenes to their personal Instagram accounts.

Last month, Donovan teased his “emotional” final scenes with Minogue, also joking that there would be “a bit of denim involved”.