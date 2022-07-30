Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Have some respect’: Neighbours fans irate at Home and Away adverts running during series finale

‘It’s NOT THE SAME THING’, wrote one unhappy fan

Amanda Whiting
Saturday 30 July 2022 15:56
Comments
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite on Neighbours' set

The Australian soap opera, Neighbours, has come to an end after a 37-year run.

The show, which aired its final episode on Friday (29 July), has proved to be a launching pad for Australian actors on their way to superstardom, as well as a fixture in many UK homes.

Viewers who hadn’t watched the series in years commented about how they had tuned in one last time to see the characters of Ramsay Street.

According to social media, quite a few were shocked to see Channel 5 running adverts for rival Australian soap, Home and Away, moving to the now vacant lunchtime slot throughout the emotional broadcast.

“F*** right off with advertising Home and Away in the lunchtime Neighbours slot, Channel 5. It’s NOT THE SAME THING,” wrote one incensed viewer.

Recommended

“Take the hint, Glen,” another person wrote, referencing a character from the departing soap. “You’re as welcome as a Home and Away advert right now.”

Another Neighbours fan called the advertising play a “real stab in the heart”.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are reunited on the set of Australian soap opera Neighbours (Channel 5/PA)

(PA Media)

Neighbours isn’t even cold yet and Channel 5 have stuck Home and Away in its lunchtime time slot,” posted a disappointed viewer.

His point was echoed by another fan: “Home and Away already moved into Neighbours time slot. It’s still warm ffs, have some respect.”

Stars of the long-running series also paid tribute to the show on social media.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in