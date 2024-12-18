Former Neighbours star charged for performing Nazi salute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Neighbours star Damien Richardson has been charged for performing a Nazi salute at an event in Melbourne in September.

The 54-year-old, who played the guest character Gary Canning in the Australian soap opera in 2014, allegedly made the gesture at an event in Melbourne where far-right activists were present.

Displaying a Nazi symbol carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ jail time and an $11,000 (£5,620) fine or both, as per a law introduced by New South Wales (NSW) Parliament in 2022.

Video footage shows the former soap star giving a speech at a meeting for the National Workers Alliance – a group which stands for the “preservation of Western culture and identity”.

On Wednesday, 18 December, police confirmed to ABC in a statement: “A man has been charged on summons with one count of performing a Nazi gesture in a public place.

“The 54-year-old Glenroy man is expected to appear before Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 19 March 2025.”

The Independent has contacted Richardson for comment.

open image in gallery Damien Richardson in ‘Neighbours’ ( Channel 5 )

Richardson has directed questions about the alleged incident to the National Workers Alliance meeting organiser, Matt Trihey, per ABC.

Trihey told the outlet there had “been a lot of misinformation spoken about the event”.

He added: “Neither Damien or I have ever been members of Nazi organisations and we have no connection with the NSN (National Socialist Network).

“I am a free speech advocate and have no control over who purchases online tickets to my events.”

At the September event, Richardson had been invited to give a speech about racial identity and societal change.

“There is a war on men,” he said. “I thought it was a war on Western tradition, Western values…and actually, it’s an anti white male agenda.”

After making this comment, Richardson allegedly performed the Nazi salute, adding: “It’s crazy. It’s so crazy you can’t believe it’s even happening.”

In November, a 25-year-old self-described Nazi became the first person in Australia jailed for making the salute and was ordered to spend one month behind bars.

open image in gallery Jacob Hersant talks to the media outside the Melbourne Magistrates Court ( AP )

Jacob Hersant was a member of the National Socialist Network, an organization that promoted white supremacy, deportation of immigrants and far-right actors, Magistrate Brett Sonnet said.

While performing the salute last year, he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and said, “Australia for the white man.”

Sonnet said the 25-year-old’s words were “clearly racist and seek to promote white supremacy in Australia”.