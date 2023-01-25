Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neil Patrick Harris has reprised his famous How I Met Your Mother role as Barney Stinson.

In the season two premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, it appears that the 49-year-old actor will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series.

Series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger told TVLine that Harris will return as Barney for more episodes.

“Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes,” Aptaker said. “You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they’ve landed and where they’re at, but it’s also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction.

“Similar to Robin last year, we’ll learn some more about where Barney’s at, but it’ll also have a major impact on the trajectory, and main narrative, of our season.”

In February 2022, Harris had dismissed any hope of him bringing his character Barney Stinson back for How I Met Your Father.

Interviewing Duff for his newsletter Wondercade, Harris said (via TVLine): “As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry.

“Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.”

Duff agreed, adding that Barney and his behaviour would likely not slide in the modern day.

“I’m not sure how you feel about this, but I’m pretty sure Barney would… be in jail in 2022,” she said.

Harris isn’t the first HIMYM star to feature in the spin-off series.

Last year, fans were left stunned by the surprise return of Cobie Smulders, who came back to star as Robin Scherbatsky.

How I Met Your Father airs Tuesday nights via Hulu.