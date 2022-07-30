Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neil Patrick Harris has revealed his part in picking out a penis picture for his character in the new romance comedy, Uncoupled.

The former How I Met Your Mother star is the protagonist of Netflix’s new programme, about a man adjusting to life after a 17-year-long relationship comes to an end.

In a new interview, Harris opened up about a particular scene in the series, in which his character, Michael, adds a photo of his penis to his dating app profile.

As the actor directly involved in the scenario, Harris had a hands-on role in selecting which member would be used as Michael’s.

"Not only did I get approval," the actor began, “I was asked to choose said d***, which is harder than you think, no pun intended.”

Harris then told Page Six that one of the options on offer for the key scene included “a flaccid latex phallus that was left in my dressing room.”

However, after inspection, the actor decided that the false member wasn’t fit for purpose – he’d imagined it as something looking even more realistic.

Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Uncoupled’ (Netflix)

“It was not okay because I'm more proud of Michael's member than something that is mass-produced, that you can purchase online,” Harris added.

“We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms. And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery.”

Ultimately, Harris was happy with the body part that was selected for the show. He added: “I think we found the right mix; I'm proud of what I'm packing downstairs.”

You can read The Independent’s review of Uncoupled here.