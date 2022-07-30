‘Proud of what I’m packing’: Neil Patrick Harris on Uncoupled nude photo scene
Actor gave final say on how his ‘Uncoupled’ character’s genitals would appear on screen
Neil Patrick Harris has revealed his part in picking out a penis picture for his character in the new romance comedy, Uncoupled.
The former How I Met Your Mother star is the protagonist of Netflix’s new programme, about a man adjusting to life after a 17-year-long relationship comes to an end.
In a new interview, Harris opened up about a particular scene in the series, in which his character, Michael, adds a photo of his penis to his dating app profile.
As the actor directly involved in the scenario, Harris had a hands-on role in selecting which member would be used as Michael’s.
"Not only did I get approval," the actor began, “I was asked to choose said d***, which is harder than you think, no pun intended.”
Harris then told Page Six that one of the options on offer for the key scene included “a flaccid latex phallus that was left in my dressing room.”
However, after inspection, the actor decided that the false member wasn’t fit for purpose – he’d imagined it as something looking even more realistic.
“It was not okay because I'm more proud of Michael's member than something that is mass-produced, that you can purchase online,” Harris added.
“We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms. And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery.”
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Ultimately, Harris was happy with the body part that was selected for the show. He added: “I think we found the right mix; I'm proud of what I'm packing downstairs.”
You can read The Independent’s review of Uncoupled here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies