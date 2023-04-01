Netflix: Every film and TV show landing on service this month
What movies and TV series are arriving on both Netflix UK and Netflix US in next 30 days
April will see a host of new movies and TV show arrive on Netflix.
Alongside film versions of TV shows The Last Kingdom and Power Rangers will be the second season of cult hit Sweet Tooth, and BEEF, an intriguing new series from Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.
There is also a music documentary about Lewis Capaldi as well as Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, and a stand-up special from American comedian John Mulaney – not to mention the arrival of a long-awaited season of TV that will make subscripers very happy.
There is a wide selection of titles being added in the UK that aren’t going to be on US Netflix, so below, we’ve signalled where you can find everything.
ORIGINAL
Movies
1 April
Weathering – US
7 April
Chupa
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
8 April
Hunger
12 April
Operation: Nation
14 April
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Phenomena
Queens on the Run
19 April
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
21 April
A Tourist’s Guide to Love
Chokehold
One More Time
26 April
Kiss, Kiss!
27 April
The Matchmaker
28 April
AKA
TV
2 April
War Sailor season one
4 April
The Signing season one
6 April
BEEF season one
IRL – In Real Love season one
The Nutty Boy season two
7 April
Thicker Than Water season one
Transatlantic season one
12 April
Smother-in-Law season two
13 April
Florida Man season one
Obsession season one
14 April
Queenmaker season one (plus new episodes every Friday)
15 April
Doctor Cha
20 April
The Diplomat season one
Ex-Addicts Club season one
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites season one
21 April
Indian Matchmaking season three
Rough Diamonds season one
26 April
The Good Bad Mother season three
Love After Music season one
Workin’ Moms season seven
27 April
Firefly Lane season two, part two
The Nurse season one
Sweet Tooth season two
28 April
Wave Makers season one – US
Documentary
5 April
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
12 April
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
18 April
How to Get Rich
Longest Third Date
19 April
Chimp Empire
27 April
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Comedy
4 April
My Name Is Mo’Nique
11 April
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
12 April
CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks – US
25 April
John Mulaney: Baby J
Kids
10 April
CoComelon season eight
13 April
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season two
17 April
Oggy Oggy season two
22 April
Ada Twist, Scientist season four
27 April
Sharkdog season three
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
1 April
American Hustle – US
Battleship – US
The Birds – US
Born on the Fourth of July – US
The Bourne Identity – US
The Bourne Legacy – US
The Bourne Supremacy – US
The Bourne Ultimatum – US
Charlie Wilson’s War – US
Conan the Destroyer – US
The Deep House – UK
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – US
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US
Friday Night Lights (2004) – US
Home – UK
Hotel Transylvania – US
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – US
How to Train Your Dragon – US
I, Frankenstein – US
Inception – US
Inside Man – US
The Land Before Time – US
A League of Their Own – US
Marnie – US
Matilda (1996) – US
The Mauritanian – US
The Negotiator – US
Norm of the North – US
Not Another Teen Movie – US
Over the Hedge – US
Pressure Point / Heart of Champions – UK
Psycho (1960) – US
Puss in Boots – US
Safari – US
Shark Tale – US
Shrek Forever After – US
Smokey and the Bandit – US
Smokey and the Bandit II – US
Spider-Man – US
Spider-Man 2 – US
Spider-Man 3 – US
The Thing (2011) – US
Thirteen – UK
28 Days – US
The Whole Truth – UK
Zombieland – US
4 April
Colors of Love – UK
6 April
The Last Stand – US
Monster Hunter – UK
7 April
The Big Man – UK
Holy Spider – US
A Simple Lie – US
11 April
Lights Out – UK
13 April
Nobody– UK
Qorin – US
15 April
Time Trap – US
16 April
The Best Man Holiday – US
The Mustang – US
The Snowman (2017) – US
2 Hearts – UK
25 April
The Hateful Eight – US
TV
1 April
Hatfields & McCoys – US
Hoarders season 12 – US
Invisible season one – US
Public Enemy – UK
5 April
Public Enemy: Book of Revelation – UK
11 April
All American: Homecoming season two – US
Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian season one – US
15 April
Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15 – UK
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season eight – UK
18 April
Better Call Saul season six – US (already available in UK)
20 April
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season eight – UK
25 April
The Hateful Eight four-part extended miniseries – US
Documentary
3 April
Surviving R Kelly: Part III – US
5 April
Moonage Daydream – UK
11 April
Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire – US
Anime
1 April
Beyblade Burst Quad Drive season one
Blippi’s Adventures collection seven – US
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures season three
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain season one – US
3 April
Magic Mixes season one – US
24 April
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert – US
Anime
24 April
InuYasha season eight – US
