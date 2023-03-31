Netflix is removing all of these movies from streaming service tomorrow
They’ll be taken down without warning
Netflix is on the cusp of taking down a wide selection of movies and TV series.
The streaming service removes numerous titles each month, but without fanfare; unless you happen to select the thing that’s about to leave, you will have no idea there’s a limited amount of time left to watch.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in April 2023.
We’ve aggregated all the impending removals from Netflix in the UK and US, which we’ve signalled below. If there isn’t a territory listed next to the title, then it will be leaving both.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 April
Akbar Birbal – US
The American Game
The Aviator – US
Bal Ganesh – US
Bee Movie – UK
Big Daddy – US
Bill – UK
Brokeback Mountain – US
The Bye Bye Man – US
Call Me by Your Name – UK
The Contractor – UK
Daddy Day Camp – US
Daddy Day Care – US
Daddy’s Little Girls – US
The F**k-It List
Forrest Gump – US
GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra – US
The Girl on the Train – UK
God Calling
Grease – US
The Green Mile – UK
The Hard Corps – UK
The Hunt for Red October – UK
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – US
The Interview (2014) – US
It (2017) – US
Kung Fu Panda – UK
Kung Fu Panda 2 – UK
Labyrinth – US
The Last Vermeer – UK
The Little Vampire – US
The Longest Yard (2005) – US
Looper – UK
The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring – US
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – US
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – US
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – UK
Made of Honor – US
Main Hoon Na – UK
Minority Report – US
Molly’s Game – US
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York – UK
Monster High: Haunted – UK
Monsters vs Aliens – US
Mr Bean’s Holiday – UK
90 Minutes in Heaven – UK
Oblivion – US
Om Shanti Om – UK
Open Season – UK
Open Season 2 – UK
Open Season 3 – UK
Open Season: Scared Silly – UK
Paheli – UK
Penguins of Madagascar – US
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani – UK
Pinky Memsaab
Raw – US
Rise of the Guardians – UK
RV – US
Scary Movie – UK
Seabiscuit – US
Seven Pounds – US
Sing – UK
The Skeleton Key – UK
Sleepers – UK
Sleepy Hollow – UK
Small Chops
A Sort of Family
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – UK
Spy Kids – UK
Spy Kids 2: The Island of the Lost Dreams – UK
Tabula Rasa – US (Netflix Original)
Taxi Driver – UK
30 Minutes or Less – US
Top Gun – US
Transformers: Dark of the Moon – US
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – US
The Trap
Tree House Tales – US
21 – US
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself – US
Unbroken – UK
Unknown – US
Warm Bodies – UK
Zathura: A Space Adventure – US
2 April
The Dictator – UK
3 April
Babamin Ceketi
Confession – UK
4 April
Behind the Curve – UK
Escape from Planet Earth – US
The Fisherman’s Diary
What Lies Below – US
5 April
Alien Warfare
Bad Hair – UK
7 April
John Henry – UK
8 April
American Assassin – UK
Hush
Seven (2019)
9 April
Ojukokoro: Greed
11 April
Dil
Disco Dancer
Dida
Hunterrr
The Legend of Bhaget Singh
Phir Hera Pheri
12 April
Shrek Forever After – UK
Shrek the Third – UK
14 April
Awon Boyz
15 April
Belgica – UK
Broken – UK
Dark City Beneath the Best – UK
Deranged
El-Khawaga’s Dilemma – UK
Falsa Identidad – UK
Generation Iron 3
The Giver – UK
Innocent – UK
Jiu Jitsu – UK
A Man for the Weekend
One Lagos Night – UK
Strain
Table Manners
A Way Back Home – UK
16 April
Alelí – US
Doctor Bello
Hail, Caesar! – US
Jem and the Holograms – US
Puerto Ricans in Paris – US
17 April
No Direction Home: Bob Dylan – US
The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station – US
18 April
Anti-Life – UK
19 April
The Space Between Us – UK
TV
1 April
Cyborg 009 VS Devilman
Fate/Zero – UK
Puella Magi Madoka Magica – UK
Resurrection: Ertugrul
That Winter, the Wind Blows
3 April
FAST (Netflix Original)
4 April
El Reemplazante – US
5 April
Guilty Crown – UK
10 April
My Secret Diary – UK
11 April
The Miracle – US
New Girl – US
12 April
Ultimate Force – UK
14 April
The Baker and the Beauty
