Every TV show and movie landing on Netflix this week

April will see a host of new movies and TV show arrive on Netflix.

Alongside film versions of TV shows The Last Kingdom and Power Rangers will be the second season of cult hit Sweet Tooth, and BEEF, an intriguing new series from Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

There is also a music documentary about Lewis Capaldi as well as Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, and a stand-up special from American comedian John Mulaney – not to mention the arrival of a long-awaited season of TV that will make subscripers very happy.

There is a wide selection of titles being added in the UK that aren’t going to be on US Netflix, so below, we’ve signalled where you can find everything.

Find a full list of every movie being removed from Netflix here.

ORIGINAL

Movies

1 April

Weathering – US

7 April

Chupa

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

8 April

Hunger

Hunger (Netflix)

12 April

Operation: Nation

14 April

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Phenomena

Queens on the Run

19 April

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

21 April

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Chokehold

One More Time

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Netflix )

26 April

Kiss, Kiss!

27 April

The Matchmaker

28 April

AKA

TV

2 April

War Sailor season one

4 April

The Signing season one

6 April

BEEF season one

IRL – In Real Love season one

The Nutty Boy season two

Ali Wong in ‘BEEF’ (Andrew Cooper / Netflix)

7 April

Thicker Than Water season one

Transatlantic season one

12 April

Smother-in-Law season two

13 April

Florida Man season one

Obsession season one

14 April

Queenmaker season one (plus new episodes every Friday)

15 April

Doctor Cha

20 April

The Diplomat season one

Ex-Addicts Club season one

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites season one

Florida Man (Netflix)

21 April

Indian Matchmaking season three

Rough Diamonds season one

26 April

The Good Bad Mother season three

Love After Music season one

Workin’ Moms season seven

27 April

Firefly Lane season two, part two

The Nurse season one

Sweet Tooth season two

28 April

Wave Makers season one – US

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Documentary

5 April

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

12 April

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

18 April

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date

19 April

Chimp Empire

27 April

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Comedy

4 April

My Name Is Mo’Nique

11 April

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

12 April

CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks – US

25 April

John Mulaney: Baby J

John Mulaney (Marcus Russell Price / Netflix)

Kids

10 April

CoComelon season eight

13 April

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season two

17 April

Oggy Oggy season two

22 April

Ada Twist, Scientist season four

27 April

Sharkdog season three

LICENCED TITLES

Movies

1 April

American Hustle – US

Battleship – US

The Birds – US

Born on the Fourth of July – US

The Bourne Identity – US

American Hustle

The Bourne Legacy – US

The Bourne Supremacy – US

The Bourne Ultimatum – US

Charlie Wilson’s War – US

Conan the Destroyer – US

The Deep House – UK

Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – US

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US

Friday Night Lights (2004) – US

Home – UK

Hotel Transylvania – US

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – US

How to Train Your Dragon – US

I, Frankenstein – US

Inception – US

Inception (Warner Bros Pictures)

Inside Man – US

The Land Before Time – US

A League of Their Own – US

Marnie – US

Matilda (1996) – US

The Mauritanian – US

The Negotiator – US

Norm of the North – US

Not Another Teen Movie – US

Over the Hedge – US

Pressure Point / Heart of Champions – UK

Psycho (1960) – US

Puss in Boots – US

Safari – US

Shark Tale – US

Psycho (Getty Images)

Shrek Forever After – US

Smokey and the Bandit – US

Smokey and the Bandit II – US

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

The Thing (2011) – US

Thirteen – UK

28 Days – US

The Whole Truth – UK

Zombieland – US

Spider-Man

4 April

Colors of Love – UK

6 April

The Last Stand – US

Monster Hunter – UK

7 April

The Big Man – UK

Holy Spider – US

A Simple Lie – US

Holy Spider (MUBI)

11 April

Lights Out – UK

13 April

Nobody– UK

Qorin – US

15 April

Time Trap – US

16 April

The Best Man Holiday – US

The Mustang – US

The Snowman (2017) – US

2 Hearts – UK

25 April

The Hateful Eight – US

Nobody (Allen Fraser / Courtesy Universal Pictures)

TV

1 April

Hatfields & McCoys – US

Hoarders season 12 – US

Invisible season one – US

Public Enemy – UK

5 April

Public Enemy: Book of Revelation – UK

11 April

All American: Homecoming season two – US

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian season one – US

15 April

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15 – UK

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season eight – UK

18 April

Better Call Saul season six – US (already available in UK)

20 April

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season eight – UK

Andy Samberg in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (NBC)

25 April

The Hateful Eight four-part extended miniseries – US

Documentary

3 April

Surviving R Kelly: Part III – US

5 April

Moonage Daydream – UK

11 April

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire – US

Moonage Daydream (Neon)

Anime

1 April

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive season one

Blippi’s Adventures collection seven – US

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures season three

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain season one – US

3 April

Magic Mixes season one – US

24 April

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert – US

Anime

24 April

InuYasha season eight – US