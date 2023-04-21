Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has received a notable addition to its service.

Among the wide range of original titles on the streaming platform this month is a licensed acquisition that users have been waiting more than a year for.

Typically on Netflix, the most recent season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been added between January and March.

However, the eighth and final season of the sitcom, which aired in the US in 2021, never arrived in 2022.

This was most likely due to the fact that the show’s network, NBC, had exclusive rights to feature the series on its specialised streaming service, Peacock.

Fortunately, enough time has passed for the 10-episode final season to be added to Netflix. It arrived on Thursday (20 April)

“Hmpfh! Took you long enough,” one user wrote, with another adding: “About time!!!”

“Took long enough, the show ended in 2021,” one user stated.

The series, which first aired in 2013, stars Andy Samberg as a police detective, alongside Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio.

It ran for five seasons on Fox before being cancelled. However, NBC saved the series, commissioning a further three runs.

The cast paid tribute to the series after the finale aired in September 2022.

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (NBC)

Members of the series’ cast shared their reactions to the show finally coming to an end on social media.

Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, wrote: “What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!!.”

Fumero added: “This finale was made with a lot of love, a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, and even some tears. We hope you love it as much as we do. Nine Nine Forever.”

“This final episode was made with all you fans in mind,” wrote Lo Truglio. “We’re so grateful for our time with you. Hope you dig it.”

Meanwhile, Braugher said: “What can I say? Words cannot express how much you all mean to me and how proud I am that #Brooklyn99 means so much to all of you. It’s been nothing but a pleasure and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”