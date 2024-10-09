Netflix has just cancelled your new favourite show

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Netflix has just cancelled one of its most exciting new shows.

The streaming service has made a habit of prematurely cancelling acclaimed series over the years, with the most egregious cases including The OA, Mindhunter and Shadow and Bone, which was canned despite being one of its most-watched titles.

Variety has now confirmed that Netflix has called time on Kaos, a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), which has developed a cult fan base since its launch on 29 August.

The unexpected news arrived after one of its lead stars appeared to reveal the show had not been renewed for a second season ahead of an official announcement. Aurora Perrineau inadvertently shared the news in a tribute to the show, which was captured by The Independent, on her social media pages, accompanied by photos of herself as Riddy. She deleted the post 20 minutes later – but reshared it the following day.

Here is Perrineau’s post in full:

“Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.

“When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all – every flaw, everything.

“For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with.

“When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me. A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA – and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective.

“As the journey continued, I started to learn about the absolutely amazing talent involved – as if Charlie wasn’t enough. Then I learned of our directors, Georgi [Banks-Davies] and Runyararo [Mapfumo]. It continued with our incredible cast; there are far too many to mention, but I have to acknowledge the three who have become life-long friends, family and lifelines while we drifted through Spain for months: Misia [Butler], Nabhaan [Rizwan] and Killian [Scott].

open image in gallery Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Netflix show ‘Kaos’ ( Netflix )

“Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, Netflix, our production team and our entire crew – every single person involved was a heavy hitter. And there I was, sitting and wondering how? Why me? And the answer I often got back was: why not you?

“Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic – something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life.”

What’s on Netflix noted that, when one fan asked Perrineau if her post meant Kaos had been cancelled, the actor replied: “Sadly yes.”

open image in gallery The Zeus is loose: Jeff Goldblum in ‘Kaos’ ( Daniel Escale/Netflix )

News of Kaos’s cancellation has been met with derision from fans, especially considering Covell previously said the show needed three seasons to reach its natural conclusion.

“Are you f***ing kidding me? This show was brilliant… and ended on a huge cliffhanger,” one fan lamented,, with another calling it: “One of the best original shows they’ve done in years.”

Alongside Perrineau, Kaos starred Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, Stephen Dillane and Leila Farzad.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Find a full list of new titles being added to the streaming service in October here – and a comprehensive rundown of everything being removed here.