Netflix will reportedly require everyone on the sets of its US productions to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The policy will apply to actors and all people who come in close proximity to them, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the rule, which makes Netflix the first major studio to put into place a blanket vaccine requirement, echoes protocols recently decided by industry unions and studios.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for more information.

Some rare exemptions could reportedly been given for age, medical, or religious reasons. Some flexibility may also exist for productions which have already begun.

The entertainment industry is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down productions for months in 2020.

Cinemas have begun to reopen in the US. Shutdowns during the pandemic meant that some major films, such as Disney’s Mulan live-action remake, where released on streaming platforms rather than in theatres.

Some films, such as Marvel’s Black Widow, have explored a double release model, unveiling movies both in cinemas and online. Warner Bros announced in 2020 that all of its 2021 movies would be released both in cinemas and on HBO Max.