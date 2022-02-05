Netflix users praise streaming service’s long-awaited new feature: ‘Hallelujah’

One person described the addition as ‘long overdue’

Louis Chilton
Saturday 05 February 2022 12:32
Netflix has added a new feature to its TV interface – and it’s gone down a treat with users.

The popular streaming service has always allowed viewers to jump back into films or TV episodes they had been watching previously, at the point where they stopped watching.

These films and shows are collated into a list called “Continue Watching”.

However, until now, TV viewers have been unable to manually edit their “Continue Watching” queue.

This means that if you were to watch five minutes of something, decide you don’t like it, and give up, the film or TV show would remain in your “Continue Watching” list.

However, Netflix has now given all users the option to manually remove items from their list.

The feature was first tested on select users on Android nearly two years ago, and had gradually been implemented in a greater capacity, but it’s only now been rolled out for all users on all devices.

Netflix users have celebrated the addition on social media, with many claiming that the change was a long-awaited one.

“Can I get a hallelujah Can I get an amen,” wrote one user on Twitter.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ is one of many series viewers are able to watch on Netflix

(COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX)

“Thanks @netflix,” wrote another, who described the change as “long overdue”.

“The future may be uncertain, and the end always near, but focus on the positive. Netflix has now added the option to remove shows and movies from your continue watching list,” wrote someone else.

