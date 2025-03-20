Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has shared his two cents amid the ongoing backlash surrounding Meghan Markle and her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Sarandos, the head of the streaming service since 2020, spoke about the company’s future in tandem with the stake Netflix has in the relaunch of the Duchess of Sussex’s company, As Ever.

“We’re a passive partner in Meghan’s company, and it’s a big discovery model for us right now,” he told Variety.

When asked what motivated him to “bet” on Meghan, Sarandos said: “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.

“When we dropped the trailer for the Harry & Meghan doc series [in 2022], everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days,” he continued.

“The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

Netflix struck a $100 million partnership with Harry and Meghan five years ago, producing several projects of theirs including Harry & Meghan (the docuseries), Polo, and Heart of Invictus. Meghan’s new series is the latest project in line, and it was just renewed for a second season.

The show follows Meghan as she unveils her repertoire of hosting and cooking tips inside her Montecito, California kitchen with A-list guests including The Office actor Mindy Kaling, her Suits cast mate Abigail Spencer, and two other celebrity chefs — Alice Waters and Roy Choi.

While the show debuted in the global top 10 on the platform, many people have since spoken out to criticize Meghan and her eponymous show.

In Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Fallon mocked Meghan for a viral moment in her show when she transferred pretzels from one plastic bag to a personalized one for a guest to enjoy.

While playing the “Trivia Night” segment, Fallon’s sidekick Steve Higgins asked: “What is the number one question that mystifies scientists?”

Fallon responded: “Is there life on another planet?”

Higgins told Fallon he was incorrect, revealing the answer, “Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags? They don’t know why.”

“That’s interesting,” Fallon said, laughing. “She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people.”

The Independent gave Meghan’s show a one-star review, calling it “queasy and exhausting.”

The second season of With Love, Meghan is coming in fall and has already finished filming, according to Netflix.