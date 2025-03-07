Mindy Kaling has addressed the moment she was corrected by the Duchess of Sussex for using her maiden name instead of her royal surname while filming her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

During one of the episodes, The Office star shared her disbelief that Meghan grew up eating Jack in the Box fast food — before Meghan corrects her for using her former name.

Speaking on The View on Thursday, 6 March, Kaling shared her reaction to the episode's release.

"You know, I had a great time. I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news," Kaling told the panel.