Scary movie was released in UK cinemas just three months ago
Netflix has a stacked month ahead in October, with several horror titles arriving in time for Halloween.
One such title includes what many would consider to be the best horror film of the year: the A24 release Talk to Me.
Directed by twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, the film, which was released in the UK in July, follows a group of friends who become hooked on conjuring spirits using an embalmed hand.
Elsewhere, The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is back with a new limited series, which offers his modern take on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, The Fall of the House of Usher.
Another intriguing release is a time-bending detective thriller starring Stephen Graham, titled Bodies.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix in October 2023 below. Where no territory is listed next to a title, it will be added on both UK and US Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
4 October
Keys to the Heart
5 October
Khufiya AKA House of Spies – US
6 October
Ballerina
A Deadly Invitation – US
Fair Play – US
Reptile – UK
11 October
Once Upon a Star – US
13 October
The Conference
Fair Play – UK
Ijogbon – US
15 October
Camp Courage – US
20 October
Disco Inferno – US
Flashback – US
Kandasamys: The Baby
25 October
Burning Betrayal – US
27 October
Pain Hustlers
Sister Death
TV
5 October
Everything Now
Lupin part three
7 October
Strong Girl Nam-soon – US
9 October
Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (new episodes every Monday) – US
10 October
DI4RIES season two, part one
Last One Standing
11 October
Pact of Silence – US
12 October
The Fall of the House of Usher
17 October
I Woke Up A Vampire – US
18 October
Dark Water
19 October
Bodies
Crashing Eid – US
Neon
20 October
Big Mouth season seven
Creature
Doona
Elite season seven
Surviving Paradise
27 October
TORE
28 October
Castaway Diva – US
Documentary
1 October
The Dads – UK
4 October
Beckham
Race to the Summit
11 October
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
17 October
The Devil on Trial
20 October
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris
24 October
Get Gotti – US
25 October
Life on Our Planet
27 October
Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film
Comedy
3 October
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – US
17 October
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – US
31 October
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – US
Kids
16 October
Oggy Oggy season three
23 October
Princess Power season two – US
24 October
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – US
Anime
12 October
Good Night World
LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising – US
19 October
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
26 October
Pluto
LICENCED
1 October
Movies
The Adventures of Tintin – US
The Amazing Spider-Man – US
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US
American Beauty – US
American Made – US
Backdraft – US
A Beautiful Mind – US
Before I Go To Sleep – UK
Biker Boyz – UK
BlackKkKlansman – US
Blessers – US
Casper – US
Catch Me if You Can – US
Cinderella Man – US
Colombiana – US
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – UK
Crawlspace – UK
Dune (2021) – US
Elysium – US
The Firm (1998) – US
Forgetting Sarah Marshall – US
Get Out – US
Gladiator – US
Hot Tub Time Machine – US
The House Bunny – US
Identity Thief – US
Kung Fu Panda – US
The Little Rascals – US
Love Actually – US
Ma – US
Margot at the Wedding – US
Miss Juneteenth – US
Mission: Impossible – US
Mission: Impossible II – US
Mission: Impossible III – US
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – US
The Monuments Men – US
Last Vegas – US
My Best Friend’s Wedding – US
Pompeii – US
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Charlile – US
Role Models – US
Runaway Bride – US
Saving Private Ryan – US
Scarface – US
Sex and the City: The Movie – US
Sex and the City 2 – US
Space Jam: A New Legacy – UK
Us – US
War of the Worlds – US
3 October
Brother (2022) – US
4 October
Filip – US
The Transporter: Refuelled – US
5 October
Sex Tape – US
6 October
Maybe Baby (2023) – US
7 October
Blue Bayou – UK
Nine Days – UK
9 October
After – US
11 October
It Follows – US
12 October
Deliver Us From Evil (2014) – US
13 October
Spy Kids – US
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams – US
Spy Kids 3: Game Over – US
14 October
Tammy – US
The Misfits (2021) – US
15 October
Gold – UK
Look Away – US
Spider-Man: No Way Home – UK
16 October
Long Shot – US
17 October
Silver Linings Playbook – US
18 October
Spencer
20 October
Old Dads
Wolf (2021)
23 October
Apocalypse Clown
I Am Legend
The Suicide Squad
24 October
Minions – US
25 October
Scream (2022) – UK
26 October
Talk to Me – UK
TV
1 October
Django – US
Drake & Josh – US
The Night Logan Woke Up – US
60 Days In season four – US
4 October
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber – US
5 October
Maxine – UK
8 October
K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan – US
19 October
American Ninja Warrior season 12 and 13 – US
Ghost Hunters season eight and nine – US
24 October
The Family Business season one to four – US
Justice League – UK
Documentary
10 October
Murder in the Badlands – UK
23 October
Could Hitler Have Been Stopped? – UK
25 October
The UnXplained with William Shatner season three – US
29 October
Botched – US
Kids
4 October
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog – US
9 October
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – US
19 October
Bebefinn season two – US
Anime
1 October
One Piece – US
