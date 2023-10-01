Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In October 2023, Netflix will remove a bunch of movie and TV series from its library,

Netflix UK and Netflix US takes down numerous titles each month without fanfare, meaning that many things on your watchlist could suddenly disappear.

These removals are due to licencing deals coming to an end. Often, the titles make their way back to Netflix in the following year, but sometimes they leave to go to other platforms.

This month sees a selection of Netflix Originals being taken down, also.

To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed in both Netflix UK and US. Find the full list of everything being added to the service here.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 October

Annihilation – US

Arrival – UK

The Benchwarmers – US

The Birth Reborn

Blue Streak – US

The Breakfast Club – US

Bridesmaids – US

Clear and Present Danger – US

The Deep House – UK

The Departed – US

Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Departed’ (Netflix)

Doom – US

Dune (1984) – US

Earthquake – US

Everybody Knows – US

The 5th Wave – UK

The Final Destination – UK

The Five-Year Engagement – US

Funny People – US

Friday the 13th (2009) –UK

Goosebumps – UK

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – UK

Jack Black in ‘Goosebumps’, which is leaving Netflix UK

Halloween 2 (2009) – UK

Hanna – US

Hook – UK

Hope Springs – UK

How High – US

The Huntsman: Winter War – US

I, Frankenstein – UK

It’s Complicated – US

Jumanji (1995) – US

Kick-Ass – US

Lawless – US

A League of Their Own – US

‘Jumanji’ is leaving Netflix US

LOL – UK

Lust, Caution – UK

Miami Vice – US

Monster House – UK

Monster Trucks – US

Mr Peabody & Sherman – US

Nanny McPhee – US

National Security – US

Norm of the North – US

Not Another Teen Movie – US

The Other Guys – UK

Overcomer – UK

Paranormal Activity 2 – UK

Paranormal Activity 3 – UK

Paranormal Activity 4 – UK

Three ‘Paranormal Activity’ films are being removed from Netflix UK

Primal Fear – UK

Ray – US

Rocky – US

Rocky II – US

Rocky III – US

Rocky IV – US

Rocky V – US

The Secret of My Success – US

Shutter Island – UK

Slap Shot – US

Snow White & the Huntsman – US

Star Trek – US

Star Trek Into Darkness – US

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Shutter Island’ (Netflix)

Ted – US

This Christmas – US

Till Death

Titanic – US

28 Days – US

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family – US

Warm Bodies – US

We the Animals – US

A Witches’ Ball

Zombieland – US

2 October

The Book of Sun – UK

The Rental – US

Turkish Dance School – US

3 October

Jexi – US

5 October

The Expendables – US

The Expendables 2 – US

The Expendables 3 – US

‘The Expendables’ films are leaving Netflix US

6 October

American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule – US

Monster Hunter – UK

Where Hands Touch – US

7 October

The Big Man – UK

9 October

My Step Dad: The Hippie

Now You See Me 2 – UK

10 October

The Last Airbender – UK

Missing Link – US

Occupation: Rainfall – US

11 October

Ana e Vitória

The Stand-In – US

12 October

Kuntilanak (Netflix Original)

Too Close for Christmas – UK

14 October

Alice Junior – US

15 October

An Angel at My Table – UK

Sanju

Jane Campion’s ‘An Angel at My Table’ is leaving Netflix UK (Netflix)

16 October

47 Ronin – US

2 Hearts – UK

17 October

Baadshaho – US

In a Valley of Violence – US

Mr Chandramouli – US

Unfriended – US

18 October

Howards End – UK

19 October

Running with the Devil – UK

20 October

Ghadi – US

Out of Life – UK

Taxi Ballad – US

Under the Bombs – UK

21 October

Bosta – UK

The Kite – US

Tremors: Shrieker Island – US

West Beirut – US

What Did I Mess – US

Zozo – US

Horror film ‘Unfriended’ is leaving Netflix

22 October

The Beginning of Life

Bending the Arc

TV

1 October

Are You Afraid of the Dark? – US

Chappelle’s Show – US

Chewing Gum – UK

Code Lyoko

Crashing – UK

Eden – UK

Familiar Wife – UK

Hatfields & McCoys – US

Help – UK

Here to Heart – US

Killer Women with Piers Morgan – UK

The K2

Misaeng: Incomplete Life – US

Old Money

Signal

60 Days In season three – US

Yowamushi Pedal – US

Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer in ‘Help’ (Channel 4)

2 October

Desmond’s – UK

3 October

Pat a Pat Como

Qurious Como

5 October

Adult Material – UK

Afronta! Facing It!

11 October

Blood Pact (Netflix Original) – US

14 October

The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original) – US

16 October

Half & Half – US

One on One – US

20 October

Accidentally in Love – Netflix Original

Ask the Doctor – Netflix Original

Hayley Squires in ‘Adult Material’ (Channel 4)

23 October

The Hollywood Masters

Documentary

5 October

Moonage Daydream – UK

6 October

Dolly Parton: Here I Am – US

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things – US

17 October

The Imposter – UK

Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much – US

Touching the Void – UK

Anime

1 October

Beyblade Burst Turbo

22 October

Cowboy Bebop – UK