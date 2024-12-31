Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix is removing more than 200 films and TV shows in January, including its most underrated original title.

The streaming service takes down a large number of releases each month due tot he expiration of licencing deals – but it’s now the norm for titles to have been released as originals to be removed, also.

One such casualty in January 2025 is cult British romantic comedy series Lovesick, which was picked up by Netflix in 2018 after being dropped by Channel 4, where it started life as Scrotal Recall.

The high-concept sitcom, created by Tom Edge, centres on a group of English pals living in Scotland, and follows sees Dylan (Johnny Fynn) as he contacts all of his previous sexual partners after being diagnosed with chlamydia

Each episode focuses on a past love interest of Dylan’s and viewers learn of their encounter via flashbacks.

Below is a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in both the UK and US, compiled with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 January

Movies

The Aftermath – UK

Alfie (2004) – US

Along Came Polly – US

American Gangster – UK/US

open image in gallery Denzel Washington in ‘American Gangster’ ( Universal Pictures )

American Psycho – US

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US

Aruna & Her Palate – UK/US

As Above, So Below – US

Bad Boys – UK/US

Bad Boys II – US

Before Sunset – US

Being Julia – US

The BFG (2016) – UK

Big Daddy – US

A Biltmore Christmas – US

The Birds – US

Boundaries – UK

The Bounty Hunter – US

The Boy Next Door – US

Bridesmaids – US

Brüno – US

The Butterfly Effect – US

Call Me by Your Name – US

Captain Phillips – US

Chicken Run – US

Christmas in Notting Hill – US

Christmas Island – US

Christmas on Cherry Lane – US

Christmas with a Kiss – US

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US

Collateral – US

Couples Retreat – US

The Covenant – US

Daddy Day Care – UK

The Deer Hunter – US

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 – UK

The Divergent Series: Insurgent – UK

Dragnet – US

Easy A – US

8 Mile – US

Ella Enchanted – US

Ender’s Game – US

Enough – UK

open image in gallery ‘Enough’ starring Jennifer Lopez ( Sony Pictures Releasing )

Escape Plan – US

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – US

EuroTrip – US

The Family Man – US

Fast & Furious – US

Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US

Field of Dreams – US

Fireproof – US

First Daughter – US

Friday Night Lights (2004) – US

Funny People – US

The Girl Next Door – US

Goosebumps – US

The Great Waldo Pepper – US

H – UK/US

Haikyu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense – UK/US

Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts – UK/US

Halloween (2018) – US

Haul Out the Holly – US

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up – US

A Heidelberg Holiday – US

Here Comes the Boom – US

Hero (2002) – US

The House Bunny – US

House of Flying Daggers – US

How High 2 – US

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – UK

open image in gallery ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ ( Universal Pictures )

In Good Company – US

In Secret – UK

In the House – UK

Jarhead – US

Jaws – US

Jaws 2 – US

Jaws 3 – US

Jersey Girl – US

Just Go With It – US

The Karate Kid (2010) – US

Kung Fu Panda – US

Kung Fu Panda 3 – US

The Last Dragon – US

The Legend of Hercules – US

Life (1999) – US

The Little Rascals – US

Long Story Short – US

Loving – UK

open image in gallery ( Universal Pictures )

Matilda (1996) – US

Maudie – UK

The Mechanic – US

A Merry Scottish Christmas – US

Midnight Run – US

Midnight Sun – US

Midway – US

Million Dollar Baby – US

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA – US

The Money Pit – US

My Sunshine – US

Non-Stop – US

The Notebook – US

The Other Guys – UK

Pacific Rim Uprising – UK

open image in gallery ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ ( Universal Pictures )

Paul Blart: Mall Cop – US

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 – US

Paw Patrol: The Movie – US

Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief – UK

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters – UK

Posesif – UK/US

Predestination – US

The Prince & Me – US

The Prince of Egypt – US

Psycho II – US

Red Dragon – US

Redemption – US

Robin Hood (2010) – US

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue – UK

Safe House – US

Salt – US

Scarface (1983) – US

The Sentinel (1977) – US

Shark Tale – US

Shot Caller – US

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow – US

The Snowman (2017) – UK

open image in gallery ‘The Snowman’ ( Universal Pictures )

Spy Game – US

Starsky & Hutch – US

Step Up 4: Miami Heat – US

Superbad – US

The Sweetest Thing – US

The Take – US

Take Shelter – US

The Tale of Despereaux – US

Tangerine – US

300 – US

300: Rise of an Empire – US

Transformers – US

Transformers: Age of Extinction – US

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – US

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – US

Twisted – US

2 Guns – US

U-571 – US

Unfriended – US

Van Helsing – US

Vera Drake – US

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US

open image in gallery ‘Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’ ( Aardman )

Wimbledon – US

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! – US

You’re Next – US

Zathura: A Space Adventure – US

Zombieland – US

Zookeeper – US

2 January

Jigsaw – US

Living – UK

open image in gallery Bill Nighy in ‘Living’ ( Lionsgate UK )

4 January

Quartet – UK

5 January

El Potro: Unstoppable (Netflix Original) – US

7 January

Binti – UK/US

Mamma Mia! – UK

8 January

65 – US

Sew the Winter to My Skin – UK/US

10 January

Focus – US

The Wedding Year – US

13 January

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – UK

14 January

Fatuma – UK

15 January

A Rigato JaruJaruTower – UK

16 January

Boyhood – UK

Bridget Jones’s Diary – UK

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – UK

Cats – US

Last Christmas – UK

Selma – US

Truth or Dare: Extended Blumhouse Director’s Cut – UK

open image in gallery ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ ( Working Title )

18 January

Blitz Patroillie – UK

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies – UK

21 January

The Gift (2015) – US

26 January

The Babadook – US

The Rental – US

27 January

FullMetal Alchemist – US

Mr & Mrs Smith – US

TV

1 January

Black & White (Pi zi ying xiong) – UK/US

Boss & Me – UK/US

Friday Night Lights season one to five – US

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine – UK

The Hospital – UK/US

Larva season one to three – UK/US

Longmire season one to six (Netflix Original) – US

Lovesick season one to three (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Memories of Love – UK/US

Pasión de Gavilanes season one and two – UK/S

Survivor season seven and season 33 – US

The Thundermans – UK

open image in gallery Underrated series ‘Lovesick’ is being removed from Netflix ( Netflix )

6 January

Cuckoo – UK

10 January

Undercover season one to three – UK/US

12 January

Last Tango in Halifax season one to four – US

15 January

The Magicians season one to five – US

Monk season one to eight – US

16 January

New Amsterdam season one to five – US

Partners for Justice – UK

Rita season one to five (Netflix Original) – US

open image in gallery ‘New Amsterdam’ ( NBC )

Documentary

1 January

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind – US

Comedy

10 January

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – UK/US

23 January

Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot (Netflix Original) – US

Kids

1 January

ABC Playlist – US

Animal Playlist – US

Arpo – UK/US

Beyblade Burst Rise – UK/US

Birthday Playlist

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt – US

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween – UK/US

Blippi The Musical – UK

Blippi Wonders – UK/US

Blue’s Clues & You! – US

Dinosaur Playlist – US

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue – UK

Elf Pets: Santa’s St Bernards Save Christmas – US

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf – US

Fireman Sam – UK

Gecko’s Garage – 3D – UK/US

Henry Danger – UK

iCarly – UK

open image in gallery ‘iCarly’ ( Nickelodeon )

Inspector Gadget – UK

Johnny Test –UK

Kid-E-Cats – UK

The Legend of Korra – UK

Miniforce – US

Music Playlist – US

Luccas Neto in: Children’s Day – UK/US

Oddbods – UK/US

Power Rangers Beast Morphers – US

Power Rangers Dino Fury – UK

Power Rangers Ninja Steel – UK/US

Santiago of the Seas – UK

Science Playlist – US

Spookley the Square Pumpkin – UK/US

Transformers Prime – UK

Transformers Cyberverse – UK

Transformers: Robots in Disguise – UK

T-Rex Ranch – UK/US

Truck Playlist – US

Vehicle Playlist – US

16 January

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories – UK

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Anime

1 January

Pokémon: Indigo League – UK

9 January

Bakugan – UK