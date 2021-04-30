Netflix is removing a bunch of titles over the next 31 days.

The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s taking down each month, however, should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.

Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of April – we will be sharing a new list each month.

Hopefully, this will help give you the boost you need to watch those films you’ve had on your watchlist for months, but were yet to get around to sticking on.

1 May

A Nightmare on Elm Street

AMI

Adult Life Skills

Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden!

Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal

Assassination Nation

Audrey Rose

Blade: Trinity

Future ‘Doctor Who’ star Jodie Whittaker in ‘Adult Life Skills’ (Lorton Distribution)

The Carter Effect

Dark Shadows

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Disturbia

Dominion Creek

Dot 2 Dot

Fire with Fire

Gurgaon

Hombanna

Innocence

Jewel’s Catch One

Jupiter Ascending

Killer Cove

Kingdom season one to three

Letters to Juliet

Life, Animated

Love Ni Bhavai

Nibunan

The Wachowskis’ cult film ‘Jupiter Ascending’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros pictures)

Palm Trees in the Snow

The Perfect Storm

Red

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection

The Rugrats Movie

Run All Night

Simon

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ

Two Graves

Waiting

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

White Boy Rick

Wild Orchid 2

Matthew McConaughey film ‘White Boy Rick’ has limited time left on Netflix (Getty Images for IMDb)

2 May

Hamza’s Suitcase

Japanese Style Originator

Vox Lux

3 May

A Bad Moms Christmas

It’s Fine

Julius Jr season one and two

4 May

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

No Estoy Loca

She Did That

Thrilling drama ‘Vox Lux’ starring Natalie Portman (Neon)

5 May

Birds of Passage

Pup Star: World Tour

Rango

6 May

Premature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

7 May

The 12th Man

Action Point

City of God: 10 Years Later

Fast & Furious 7

Peelers

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru

Unfriended

8 May

The Chosen Ones

9 May

Antar: Son of Shadad

Bittoo Boss

The Bulbul’s Nest

Lion’s Heart

Regatta

Tattah

Oscar-winning animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

10 May

The Apostate

Bheemayan

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure

Jeepers Creepers 3

11 May

The Beginning of Life: The Series

Katie

Support the Girls

12 May

Ha Unlimited

13 May

Leo the Lion

Magic Snowflake

Santa’ Apprentice

Scandal in Sorrento

The Sign of Venus

Trick or Treaters

Indie film ‘Support the Girls’ is being removed from Netflix (Magnolia Pictures)

14 May

The Social Network

15 May

Aadu 2

American Wedding

Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime

Cake

Chalay Thay Saath

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fast Color

Inside Man

The Intent

Learning Time with Timmy

Love in 7 Days

Monster Math Squad

Oblivion

RBG

Role Models

Sorry to Bother You

Super Why!

Thanks for Sharing

20 Feet From Stardom

Lakeith Stanfield in surreal comedy ‘Sorry to Bother You’ (Universal Pictures)

16 May

Follow Me

Life of the Party

Sensitive Skin

19 May

The Magic School Bus season one to four

My Contracted Husband Mr Oh

Once Upon a Time season one to seven

20 May

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Episodes series one to five

Holmes & Watson

Derided comedy ‘Holmes & Watson’ is leaving Netflix in May (Sony Pictures Releasing)

21 May

Duplicate

22 May

Mortal Engines

23 May

Piercing

