Netflix in May 2021: Every movie and TV show leaving this month
Users have a select amount of time to watch the following titles
Netflix is removing a bunch of titles over the next 31 days.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s taking down each month, however, should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix for the remainder of April – we will be sharing a new list each month.
Hopefully, this will help give you the boost you need to watch those films you’ve had on your watchlist for months, but were yet to get around to sticking on.
1 May
A Nightmare on Elm Street
AMI
Adult Life Skills
Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden!
Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal
Assassination Nation
Audrey Rose
Blade: Trinity
The Carter Effect
Dark Shadows
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Disturbia
Dominion Creek
Dot 2 Dot
Fire with Fire
Gurgaon
Hombanna
Innocence
Jewel’s Catch One
Jupiter Ascending
Killer Cove
Kingdom season one to three
Letters to Juliet
Life, Animated
Love Ni Bhavai
Nibunan
Palm Trees in the Snow
The Perfect Storm
Red
Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection
The Rugrats Movie
Run All Night
Simon
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ
Two Graves
Waiting
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
White Boy Rick
Wild Orchid 2
2 May
Hamza’s Suitcase
Japanese Style Originator
Vox Lux
3 May
A Bad Moms Christmas
It’s Fine
Julius Jr season one and two
4 May
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
No Estoy Loca
She Did That
5 May
Birds of Passage
Pup Star: World Tour
Rango
6 May
Premature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
7 May
The 12th Man
Action Point
City of God: 10 Years Later
Peelers
Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru
Unfriended
8 May
The Chosen Ones
9 May
Antar: Son of Shadad
Bittoo Boss
The Bulbul’s Nest
Lion’s Heart
Regatta
Tattah
10 May
The Apostate
Bheemayan
Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure
Jeepers Creepers 3
11 May
The Beginning of Life: The Series
Katie
Support the Girls
12 May
Ha Unlimited
13 May
Leo the Lion
Magic Snowflake
Santa’ Apprentice
Scandal in Sorrento
The Sign of Venus
Trick or Treaters
14 May
The Social Network
15 May
Aadu 2
American Wedding
Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime
Cake
Chalay Thay Saath
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fast Color
Inside Man
The Intent
Learning Time with Timmy
Love in 7 Days
Monster Math Squad
Oblivion
RBG
Role Models
Sorry to Bother You
Super Why!
Thanks for Sharing
20 Feet From Stardom
16 May
Follow Me
Life of the Party
Sensitive Skin
19 May
The Magic School Bus season one to four
My Contracted Husband Mr Oh
Once Upon a Time season one to seven
20 May
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Episodes series one to five
Holmes & Watson
21 May
Duplicate
22 May
Mortal Engines
23 May
Piercing
Find the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix this month here.
