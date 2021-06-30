Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.

The service doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.

Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next 31 days, and how long you have left to watch.

Movies

1 July

The Accountant of Auschwitz

All About Nina

Angamaly Diaries

Are You Human?

Arizona

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Behind the Candelabra

‘Burn After Reading’ is leaving Netflix this month (Universal Pictures)

The Blues Brothers

The Bodyguard

The Borrowers

Burn After Reading

Cappucino

Chicken Kokkachi

The Cold Light of Day

Daffedar

Dracula Untold

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

‘The Green Mile’ is leaving Netflix this month (Universal Pictures)

The Eagle

Fate/Grand Order – First Order

The Feels

Finding Mr Right

Gemini

Golden Shoes

The Golden Era

The Green Mile

Green Zone

The Heartbreak Kid

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

‘Hellboy II: The Golden Army’ is leaving Netflix this month (Universal Pictures)

Here and Now

Hulk

The Hurt Locker

The Incredible Hulk

It Takes Two

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jackass 3

Kaviyude Osyath

La La Land

The Lake House

The Last Airbender

The Last Tree

‘The Last Tree’ is leaving Netflix this month (BFI)

The Legend of Michael Mishra

Little Fockers

Little Singham Bandarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu

Ma Chu Ka

Melvin Goes to Dinner

Michael

Midnight in Paris

Morning Glory

Mrs Lowry & Sons

Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey!?

‘Michael’ is leaving Netflix this month (New Line Cinema)

Nitro Circus: The Movie

The Nut Job

Orphan

Ouija

Our Shining Days

Paathi

Pareeth Pandaari

Paulettante Veedu

Revolutionary Road

Road to Yesterday

RocknRolla

Sarvopari Palakkaran

Saving Private Ryan

Secret

The Secret Garden

Shaun of the Dead

Smokey and the Bandit

‘Smokey and the Bandit’ is leaving Netflix this month (Universal Pictures)

Step Up

Step Up 4: Miami Heat

The Stepford Wives

Suicide

Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace

Temporary Family

The Terminal

The Truman Show

Theeram

This Is Where I Leave You

Tik Tok

Torque

Tower Heist

‘The Truman Show’ is leaving Netflix this month (Paramount Pictures)

Vacation

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor

We, the Marines

What a Wonderful Family

Wolf Creek 2

You Carry Me

2 July

Deep

The Hustle

Jack Taylor

Shattered Memories

3 July

All Is True

4 July

Simply Actors

7 July

Only You

Tag

‘Only You’ is leaving Netflix this month (Curzon Artificial Eye)

8 July

The Invitation

10 July

Summer of ’92

11 July

Overlord

Wildlife

12 July

Wild Rose

13 July

Blood & Treasures

Fatal Destiny

So Young

14 July

Blue Exorcist: The Movie

Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos

Ghost Pain

‘Wild Rose’ is leaving Netflix this month (Neon)

The Iron Ladies 2

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince

My True Friend

The Prodigy

15 July

Brüno

Look Away

Mater

Peanuts

The Pages (An Acceptable Loss)

TV

1 July

The Asterisk War

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me

The Code

Descendants of the Sun

Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World

Extras

Fawlty Towers

‘Fawlty Towers’ is leaving Netflix this month (BBC)

Fight for My Way

Flowering Heart

Gangsta Granny

Good Manager

Harry Enfield and Chums

Harry Enfield Presents

Hit the Top

The Job Lot

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Golden Life

Parade’s End

Queen for Seven Days

Radio Romance

School 2017

Stone Age

Titipo Titipo

‘Parade’s End’ is leaving Netflix this month (BBC)

Wallander

Walliams & Friend

White Collar

Zombie Dumb

2 July

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Spaced

6 July

TV

Absolutely Fabulous

Ashes to Ashes

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Dinnerladies

The Last Post

McMafia

Pure

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World

SS-GB

The Vicar of Dibley

‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’ is leaving Netflix this month (Channel 4)

7 July

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit

10 July

Press

12 July

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast

14 July

Bottom

Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Horrid Henry

Only Fools and Horses

15 July

I’m Alan Partridge

The Last Nazis

Masterpiece Classic: Pride and Prejudice

Sharpe’s Challenge

Sharpe’s Peril

Top Gear

It’s your last time to watch ‘I’m Alan Partridge’ on Netflix (BBC2)

Top Gear: The Perfect Road Trip

Walking with Dinosaurs

Walking with Dinosaurs: Land of the Giants

Walking with Dinosaurs: Sea Monsters

Walking with Dinosaurs: The Ballad of Big Al

Walking with Dinosaurs: The Giant Claw

Documentary

1 July

Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success

6 July

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game

David Beckham: Into the Unknown

Duran Duran: There’s Something You

15 July

Auschwitz: The Nazis and the Final Solution

Comedy

1 July

John Bishop: Supersonic Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Russell Brand: Messiah Complex

5 July

Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow

6 July

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes

John Robins: The Darkness of Robins

Dawn French standup show ‘30 Million Minutes’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

Kids

1 July

Tayo the Little Bus

6 July

Charlie and Lola

8 July

Krishna Balram

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad