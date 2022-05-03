New on Netflix UK: Every movie and TV show landing on streaming service in May 2022
Full list of everything being added to streaming service in next 31 days
May 2022 is quite a big month for Netflix.
As well as introducing new titles, including Mike Myers comedy series The Pentaverate, the streaming service will be bringing back one of its biggest hitters: Stranger Things.
Elsewhere, Better Call Saul will continue airing weekly episodes of its final season, and the US version of reality series The Circle will also be added throughout the month.
For those who want more Selling Sunset, a reunion episode will be added to the service, also.
Find a full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in May 2022 below. Find the full list of everything being removed here.
NB: we compile this list ourselves with additional help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL CONTENT
Movies
4 May
40 Years Young
6 May
Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
Thar
The Takedown
TV
1 May
The Gentlemen’s League (plus new episodes every Sunday)
Love ft Marriage and Divorce season three
My Liberation Notes (new episode)
Our Blues (plus new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)
2 May
Riverdale season six (plus new episodes every Monday)
3 May
Better Call Saul season six (plus new episodes every Tuesday)
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
Jump Like a Witch (plus new episodes every Tuesday)
4 May
The Circle season four (plus new episodes every Tuesday)
Green Mother’s Club (plus new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday)
7 May
My Liberation Notes (new episode)
El Marginal season five
Summertime season three
5 May
Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Wild Babies
6 May
Selling Sunset: Reunion
The Sound of Magic
Welcome to Eden
8 May
My Liberation Notes (new episode)
10 May
Workin’ Moms season six
11 May
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood season two
12 May
Savage Beauty
13 May
Bling Empire season two
The Lincoln Lawyer
17 May
The Future Diary season two
18 May
Who Killed Sara? season three
20 May
Love, Death + Robots volume three
25 May
Somebody Feed Phil season five
27 May
Stranger Things season four – volume one
Documentary
4 May
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
18 May
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Kids
2 May
Octonauts: Above & Beyond season two
19 May
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
26 May
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Anime
16 May
Vampire In The Garden
23 May
Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045 season two
LICENCED CONTENT
Movies
1 May
Against the Sun
Awakenings
Blade Runner 2049
1408
Kedibone
Paycheck
Piranha
See For Me
3 from Hell
3 May
Showtime 1958
The Souvenir
7 May
The Amityville Theatre
Conjuring The Dead
Curse of the Witching Tree
Doctor Sleep
Haunting at the Rectory
The Last House on Cemetery Lane
Robert
Theatre of Fear: AKA Midnight Horror Show
Valley of the Witch
8 May
Hairspray (2007)
11 May
Our Father
12 May
Spontaneous
13 May
Senior Year
14 May
City of Ember
19 May
A Perfect Pairing
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
20 May
Jackass 4.5
TV
1 May
Ackley Bridge series four
Arpo
10 May
The Drowning
Documentary
7 May
Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man
I’m In Love With My Car
Leaving Africa
Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature
14 May
Beer is Cheaper Than Therapy
