Netflix: Every new movie and TV show being released now until end of 2021
Everything being added from now until the end of the year
The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.
Ultimately, there will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.
TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.
There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through as the festive season arrives.
Find every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this December below (and what’s leaving here).
Original
Movies
21 December
Grumpy Christmas
24 December
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
Vicky and Her Mystery
26 December
Lulli
30 December
Hilda and the Mountain King
31 December
The Lost Daughter
TV
20 December
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
22 December
Emily in Paris season two
WWII in Colour: Road to Victory
23 December
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
24 December
Daughter from Another Mother
The Silent Sea
25 December
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
27 December
Death to 2021
28 December
Azcárate: No Holds Barred
29 December
Anxious People
30 December
Kitz
31 December
Cobra Kai season four
Stay Close
Queer Eye season six
Documentary
29 December
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Comedy
21 December
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
25 December
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
29 December
The Standups season three
31 December
Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elle Platinum Plus
Licenced Titles
Movies
20 December
Arrival
23 December
Arberia
Ave Mater
Diagnosis
Home Games
Jimmy Jones
Malachi’s Cove
Never Die Young
Please Hold the Line
The Prosecutor, the Defender, The Father and His Son
Silent Hours
Will You Marry
25 December
A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
26 December
The Door Into Summer
Girl in the Yellow Jumper
Kaaval
27 December
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
31 December
The Envelope
TV
22 December
Your Home, Made Perfect
23 December
The Island with Bear Grylls
Joanna Lumley’s Jewel in the Nile
24 December
Animal Park
25 December
24 Hours in A&E
27 December
Ambulance
Classic Mary Berry
31 December
Best Home Cook season two
Mary Berry Everyday
Documentary
23 December
British Rock
Foul Play
Giants and the Morning After
The Last Whalers of São Miguel
The Stone Speakers
29 December
My Lover My Killer
31 December
Daiki Tsuneta Tokyo Chaotic
Kids and Family
22 December
Badanamu
Badanamu POP
24 December
STAND BY ME Doraemon
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
29 December
Word Party Presents: Math!
31 December
Seal Team
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies