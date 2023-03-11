Fan favourite sitcom is leaving Netflix after 10 years

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After nearly 10 years on Netflix, the streamer will lose access to a fan-favourite sitcom.

The move will take place under a bargaining agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal, allowing their respective platforms to share streaming rights to the comedy’s entire seven-season catalogue.

Beginning on 17 April, Netflix subscribers will have to bid adieu to New Girl as it makes the transition to Hulu and Peacock.

The Fox original series, which ran from 2011 to 2018, was first made available to watch on Netflix in the summer of 2013.

New Girl starred Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone as five millennial friends, who form a “charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family,” per the show’s description.

Based in Los Angeles, school teacher Jess (Deschanel) finds herself in need of a new apartment after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson in ‘New Girl’ (Fox)

Following an online search, she comes across a promising place, where she moves in with three complete strangers – law school drop out-turned bartender Nick (Johnson), quirky Schmidt (Greenfield) and former athlete Winston (Morris).

Not long after, Jess and her childhood best friend and model Cece (Simone), form a close friendship and unlikely bond with the three men.

Some notable guest stars across its seven seasons included Prince, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Justin Long, Josh Gad, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brenda Song, Adam Brody and Linda Cardellini.

Amid its initial run, the series achieved multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe nominations.

New Girl will be available to stream on Hulu and Peacock beginning on 17 April.