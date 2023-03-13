Oscars 2023 – latest news: Angela Bassett snubbed as Hugh Grant wins most awkward interview exchange
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates night, taking home all major prizes including Best Director and Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the 95th Academy Awards, which were held on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.
Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress prize, becoming the first Asian woman and only second woman of colour to win the trophy. The film also won Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Brendan Fraser cemented his comeback with a Best Actor win for The Whale, while Everything Everywhere stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picked up Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
The night was not without controversy, with criticism aimed at Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Malala and a painful encounter between model Ashley Graham and an “obnoxious” Hugh Grant.
Many also felt that Angela Bassett deserved the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The award instead went to Jamie Lee Curtis, prompting what many viewers described as a “real” reaction from Bassett.
There were plenty of bold looks on the “champagne” carpet this year, including Rihanna who turned up in a T-shirt, trainers and bucket hat.
A full list of tonight’s winners can be found here.
Michelle Yeoh’s mum is rightfully a proud mama
How to pronounce Ke Huy Quan
If you’re still having trouble pronouncing Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan’s name, here’s a quick breakdown of how to pronounce it properly:
Key - Hway - Qwan
In case you missed the incredible night of comebacks for winners Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Fraser AND the Oscars itself, here’s a list of the biggest talking points:
The Independent’s Louis Chilton walks you through the biggest incidents from a night monopolised by one film
‘If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor’
The Independent’s Tom Murray compiled a list of emcee Jimmy Kimmel’s best jokes from the evening.
The late-night host, of course, made an obvious reference to the Will Smith slap, the awards show’s poor history with recognising female directors and many more.
Read more:
Late night host takes over presenting duties from Chris Rock
History repeats itself in the purest way
After Harrison Ford announced Everything Everywhere All at Once as the winner for Best Picture, the entire cast joined him on stage.
Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan embraced his former Indiana Jones co-star in a huge hug, in what many noted was a “full circle moment” to a scene from the 1984 film nearly 40 years ago.
Michelle Yeoh: Miss Malaysia, stunt legend, Bond Girl – her filmworthy journey to the Oscars
Miss Malaysia, stunt legend, Bond Girl: Michelle Yeoh’s journey to the Oscars
The renowned actor and action movie star just won the Oscar for Best Actress. Annabel Nugent looks at the extraordinary career that has brought Yeoh to this point
Lady Gaga swoops in to help photographer during Oscars red carpet appearance
Why Michelle Yeoh’s wacky frontrunner Everything Everywhere All At Once deserved Best Picture
’You might say going in to bat for a frontrunner is boring and, typically, I’d agree – but when that frontrunner has spent decades as the underdog, boredom is a small price to pay for some overdue validation.’
My colleague Annabel Nugent makes the case for a rare frontrunner that was actually worthy of the top prize at this year’s Oscars.
Why Michelle Yeoh’s wacky Everything Everywhere All At Once deserved Best Picture
Annabel Nugent makes the case for a rare frontrunner that was actually worthy of the top prize
From Michelle Yeoh to Brendan Fraser, this year’s Oscars gave the forgotten a second chance
This year’s Oscars gave the forgotten a second chance
Jimmy Kimmel’s facetious Slapgate jokes and Angela Bassett’s snub aside, the 2023 ceremony was a (mostly) wholesome affair with deserving winners, writes Clarisse Loughrey
Hilarious moment woman spotted trying to see around Tems’ Oscars dress
Viewers of the Academy Awards last night (Sunday 12 March) were in stitches after spotting a hilarious moment involving Nigerian artist Tems.
Tems, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, arrived at the 2023 Oscars in a flowing white tulle gown, which included a headpiece that circled around her head and shoulders. The dress was designed by LA-based designer Lever Couture.
However, the headpiece proved to be a bit of a problem once Tems left the champagne carpet and took her seat in the crowd.
Hilarious moment woman spotted trying to see around Tems’ Oscars dress
The Oscar nominees dress stole the show... literally
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies