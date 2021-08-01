August is a busy month for Netflix.

The streaming service is introducing a wide selection of new titles this month, ranging from feel-good hits (Paddington) to intriguing new dramas (The Chair).

Film wise, conspiracy thriller Beckett, starring Tenet’s John David Washington, looks set to be another hit for the service, wile teenage users will be excited to see that the third film in the Kissing Booth franchise is on its way.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix UK in August 2021 below (and everything leaving here)

Licenced Content

1 August

TV

Ackley Bridge series three

9 August

Gogglebox series four

10 August

I Need Romance

15 August

Downton Abbey

Kelly Macdonald Maggie Smith in Robert Altman’s ‘Gosford Park’ (Entertainment Film Distributors)

17 August

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season five

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season five

20 August

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody

27 August

Ride on Time season three

Film

1 August

Chaos

The Crush

Gosford Park

The Hitman’s Apprentice

I Missed You: Director’s Cuts

The Island

Solomon Kane

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Time and Tide

Wild Oats

World Trade Center

Young Guns II

2 August

The Mule

3 August

‘71

Ije: The Journey

The Hole

4 August

Aftermath

Inspection

The Iron Bridge

Keira Knightley and Thora Birch in psychological drama ‘The Hole’ (Pathé)

5 August

A Dog’s Purpose

6 August

The Mustang

Quam’s Money

7 August

Paddington

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie

8 August

Vendetta

11 August

Asphalt Goddess

12 August

Don’t Let Go

Feel-good hit ‘Paddington’ is being added to Netflix (StudioCanal[)

15 August

Flying Monkeys

The Girl Next Door

Grace: The Possession

I Give It a Year

Patong Girl

16 August

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue

Bride of Chucky

Mr Peabody and Sherman

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

20 August

Despite the Falling Snow

Villains

25 August

The Old Ways

Really Love

Suffragette

Carey Mulligan leads the ensemble in ‘Suffragette’ (20th Century Fox)

Documentary

4 August

Inventing David Geffen

15 August

Nazis in the CIA

A Short History of Nuclear Folly

24 August

Count Me In

25 August

The River Runner

Comedy

12 August

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same

Kids

1 August

Masha and the Bear season four

24 August

Tayo the Little Bus season four

Titipo Titipo season two

28 August

Bread Barbershop season two

Anime

1 August

Darwin’s Game

15 August

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Original Content

TV

4 August

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season three

Control Z season two

Cooking with Paris

6 August

Hit & Run

Navarasa

11 August

Bake Squad

12 August

AlRawabi School for Girls

13 August

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers season five

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria season two

18 August

The Defeated

20 August

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

23 August

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Sandra Oh stars in new Netflix show ‘The Chair’ (Netflix)

25 August

Clickbait

Motel Makeover

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

26 August

Family Reunion part four

27 August

D.P.

Film

4 August

‘76

6 August

The Swarm

Vivo

11 August

The Kissing Booth 3

13 August

Beckett

18 August

Black Island

Out of My League

The Secret Diaries of an Exchange Student

Netflix film ‘Beckett’ stars John David Washington (Netflix)

20 August

The Loud House Movie

Man in Love

Sweet Girl

27 August

He’s All That

Documentary

3 August

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

4 August

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

10 August

Untold: Malice in the Palace

17 August

Untold: Deal with the Devil

18 August

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

24 August

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

25 August

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen is the focus of documentary ‘Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes’ (Netflix)

Comedy

10 August

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

20 August

Comedy Premium League

Kids

10 August

Gabby’s Dollhouse season two

17 August

Toot-Toot Cory Carson season five

20 August

The Loud House Movie

24 August

Oggy Oggy

27 August

I Heart Arlo

Anime

12 August

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

26 August

Edens Zero