New on Netflix in August 2021: Every movie and TV show arriving this month
Here’s a full list of everything being added in the next 31 days
August is a busy month for Netflix.
The streaming service is introducing a wide selection of new titles this month, ranging from feel-good hits (Paddington) to intriguing new dramas (The Chair).
Film wise, conspiracy thriller Beckett, starring Tenet’s John David Washington, looks set to be another hit for the service, wile teenage users will be excited to see that the third film in the Kissing Booth franchise is on its way.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix UK in August 2021 below (and everything leaving here)
Licenced Content
1 August
TV
Ackley Bridge series three
9 August
Gogglebox series four
10 August
I Need Romance
15 August
Downton Abbey
17 August
Keeping Up with the Kardashians season five
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season five
20 August
Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody
27 August
Ride on Time season three
Film
1 August
Chaos
The Crush
Gosford Park
The Hitman’s Apprentice
I Missed You: Director’s Cuts
The Island
Solomon Kane
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Time and Tide
Wild Oats
World Trade Center
Young Guns II
2 August
The Mule
3 August
‘71
Ije: The Journey
The Hole
4 August
Aftermath
Inspection
The Iron Bridge
5 August
A Dog’s Purpose
6 August
The Mustang
Quam’s Money
7 August
Paddington
Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie
8 August
Vendetta
11 August
Asphalt Goddess
12 August
Don’t Let Go
15 August
Flying Monkeys
The Girl Next Door
Grace: The Possession
I Give It a Year
Patong Girl
16 August
American Girl: Lea to the Rescue
Bride of Chucky
Mr Peabody and Sherman
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
20 August
Despite the Falling Snow
Villains
25 August
The Old Ways
Really Love
Suffragette
Documentary
4 August
Inventing David Geffen
15 August
Nazis in the CIA
A Short History of Nuclear Folly
24 August
Count Me In
25 August
The River Runner
Comedy
12 August
Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same
Kids
1 August
Masha and the Bear season four
24 August
Tayo the Little Bus season four
Titipo Titipo season two
28 August
Bread Barbershop season two
Anime
1 August
Darwin’s Game
15 August
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
Original Content
TV
4 August
Car Masters: Rust to Riches season three
Control Z season two
Cooking with Paris
6 August
Hit & Run
Navarasa
11 August
Bake Squad
12 August
AlRawabi School for Girls
13 August
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers season five
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria season two
18 August
The Defeated
20 August
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
23 August
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
25 August
Clickbait
Motel Makeover
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
26 August
Family Reunion part four
27 August
D.P.
Film
4 August
‘76
6 August
The Swarm
Vivo
11 August
The Kissing Booth 3
13 August
Beckett
18 August
Black Island
Out of My League
The Secret Diaries of an Exchange Student
20 August
The Loud House Movie
Man in Love
Sweet Girl
27 August
He’s All That
Documentary
3 August
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
4 August
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
10 August
Untold: Malice in the Palace
17 August
Untold: Deal with the Devil
18 August
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
24 August
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
25 August
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Comedy
10 August
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
20 August
Comedy Premium League
Kids
10 August
Gabby’s Dollhouse season two
17 August
Toot-Toot Cory Carson season five
20 August
The Loud House Movie
24 August
Oggy Oggy
27 August
I Heart Arlo
Anime
12 August
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
26 August
Edens Zero
